One Win. One Loss. One Final Chance to Keep the Dream Alive.

April 18, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Columbus River Dragons 5-3 in Game Two of the Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals Friday night at Akins Ford Arena.

A mirrored reflection of Wednesday night, the team with home ice scored three unanswered goals; this time it was the Rock Lobsters who logged their lead through Daniil Glukharyov, Malik Johnson and Carter Shinkaruk.

With five minutes to go in the second frame, Columbus found the net for the first time on a Alex Storjohann tip-in on the power play.

Johnson scored his second into an empty net after a beautiful feed from Filip Virgili, as the Crustaceans restored their three-goal lead.

Connor Lind pulled a rabbit out of the hat with a tremendous solo goal at the 12:14 mark of the third period.

Scoring his second professional playoff goal in consecutive games, Andrew Stefura dealt the dagger to do the Dragons in.

River Dragon veteran Justin MacDonald gave hope late on for Columbus, but it was too little too late for the River Dragons.

With the series tied at 1-1, the quarterfinal series between the FPHL's two Georgia programs will come down to a crucial game three. Puck drops at Akins Ford Arena at 7:05 p.m.

