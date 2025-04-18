Stubbs Shorthanded Goal Seals GM1 for Binghamton

April 18, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 3-2 in game one of the quarterfinals on Friday night. CJ Stubbs scored the game-winning in the third period, shorthanded.

Like the regular season, the Black Bears started off game one hot. Scott Ramaekers scored at 6:27 of the opening period giving the Black Bears an early lead. On their first power play of the season, Gavin Yates was able to find the back of the net at 9:57. Halfway through the first period of the postseason, Binghamton was up 2-0. That score held up going into the first intermission, but Watertown would start the comeback in the second.

In the second, the Wolves managed to slow the game down as whistles and penalties halted momentum. Binghamton was unable to convert on their 5-on-3 opportunity, but Watertown was able to find life with theirs. Trevor Lord cashed-in on the two-man advantage for the Wolves, drawing closer to even. Binghamton still had a 2-1 lead going into the third period.

The Wolves carried a double-minor power play into the third period, and they did not waste any time to capitalize. Davide Gaeta scored 19 seconds into the frame, the second power play goal of the night for the Wolves. Gaeta's second of the post season tied the game at 2-2 as the game became a nail-bitter down to the wire.

10 minutes later the Wolves went on the power play for the seventh time, but it would be Binghamton getting rewarded. CJ Stubbs stole the puck in the Watertown zone and was able to score the first shorthanded goal of the playoffs. Stubbs SHG came at 10:44 and the Black Bears anchored down the rest of the way. Connor McAnanama won his eighth-straight playoff game in net, making 20 saves and the Black Bears win by a final of 3-2.

Binghamton leads the series 1-0 and has the opportunity to clinch a spot in the semifinals on Saturday night at 7:00pm on home ice.

