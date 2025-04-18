Hat Tricks Allow Six Unanswered Goals, Drop Game One to Prowlers, 6-3

April 18, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron, Mich. - The Port Huron Prowlers scored six unanswered goals, including four in the third period, to defeat the Hat Tricks, 6-3, in Game 1 of the Empire Division Semifinals at McMorran Arena on Friday.

The Prowlers netted back-to-back goals in the second and another early in the third to establish their first lead at 3-2. Bobby Price scored shorthanded at 9:16 of the middle frame, reducing the deficit to 2-1, and Drew Welsch tapped home the tying goal in front on the power play at 11:25.

Vadim Frolov's slashing minor carried into the third and Port Huron's Alex Johnson scored on the man advantage from below the right circle 39 seconds into the third for the game-winning goal.

Just more than 3 minutes into the third, Port Huron's Jamie Bucell centered a takeaway from behind Danbury's goal for Lukas Lacny, who gave the Prowlers a 4-2 advantage. Reginald Millette then scored back-to-back goals, the first at 4:08 in the low slot, and potted a rebound in front at 8:51, extending Port Huron's lead to 6-2.

Harwell tipped in the game's first goal at 6:36 of the opening period to break the stalemate. The forward from Southbury, Conn., scored 28 goals in the regular season as Danbury's third leading goal scorer and tallied his first FPHL playoff goal.

Jacob Ratcliffe buried a power play goal with 23 seconds remaining as Danbury went 1-for-8 on the man advantage. Its penalty kill delivered in five of seven opportunities.

Conor McCollum made 34 saves on 40 shots and was replaced by Frankie McClendon at 8:51 of the third.

Up next, the Hat Tricks return home to Danbury on Saturday for Game 2 and look to force a deciding game at home on Easter Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m.

