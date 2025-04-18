Athens Rock Lobsters' Steve Martinson Named FPHL Coach of the Year

April 18, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) has named Steve Martinson, head coach of the Athens Rock Lobsters, as its 2025 Coach of the Year. In just the franchise's first season, Martinson has made an extraordinary impact-turning a brand-new team into a contender and transforming the sports landscape in Athens.

Martinson, a coaching legend with more than 1,000 professional wins, brought his proven championship pedigree to Athens and immediately built a culture centered on excellence, professionalism, and player development. Under his leadership, the Rock Lobsters finished second in the FPHL's Continental Division and quickly earned a reputation as one of the league's most exciting and disciplined teams.

I'd like to thank everyone that voted for me, said Martinson. This award is really a reflection of having really good players and an environment that allows them to excel. We have a great leadership group. The guys are a fun team to coach and an entertaining team to watch. We came to Athens because we knew the ownership is committed to creating a winning culture-and now it's the best time of the year.

The success of the Rock Lobsters in their inaugural season has not only raised the bar for expansion teams in the FPHL but has also ignited a new wave of enthusiasm for professional hockey in Athens. With sold-out crowds, passionate fans known as Crustacean Nation, and a strong community presence, the team has quickly embedded itself into the city's sports identity.

As the Rock Lobsters head into the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs, the franchise continues to prove that Athens isn't just a college town-it's a hockey town in the making.

