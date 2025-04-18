FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Rock Lobsters Bounce Back to Send Quarterfinals to Game Three

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Columbus River Dragons 5-3 in Game Two of the Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals Friday night at Akins Ford Arena.

A mirrored reflection of Wednesday night, the team with home ice scored three unanswered goals; this time it was the Rock Lobsters who logged their lead through Daniil Glukharyov, Malik Johnson and Carter Shinkaruk.

With five minutes to go in the second frame, Columbus found the net for the first time on a Alex Storjohann tip-in on the power play.

Johnson scored his second into an empty net after a beautiful feed from Filip Virgili, as the Crustaceans restored their three-goal lead.

Connor Lind pulled a rabbit out of the hat with a tremendous solo goal at the 12:14 mark of the third period.

Scoring his second professional playoff goal in consecutive games, Andrew Stefura dealt the dagger to do the Dragons in.

River Dragon veteran Justin MacDonald gave hope late on for Columbus, but it was too little too late for the River Dragons.

With the series tied at 1-1, the quarterfinal series between the FPHL's two Georgia programs will come down to a crucial game three. Puck drops at Akins Ford Arena at 7:05 p.m

RIVER DRAGONS DROP GAME TWO 5-3

Athens Tops Columbus to Force Deciding Game Three

by Tom Callahan

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters built a three-goal lead and held on for a 5-3 win Friday night in Game Two of the Continental Division Semifinal series to force a deciding Game Three Saturday night.

Columbus didn't get on the scoreboard until 15:02 of the second period when Alex Storjohann netted his third goal of the postseason, a power play goal from Justin MacDonald and Kirk Underwood.

Trailing 4-1 in the third, Connor Lind scored on a beautiful individual effort, deking out William Lavalliere (29 saves) and beating him high to the glove side to close the gap to two goals.

After the River Dragons fell behind 5-2 at 16:04 on a goal by Andrew Stefura, Justin MacDonald once again gave Columbus hope 34 seconds later on a feed from Ryan Hunter.

Despite pulling Trevor Babin (37 saves) for the extra attacker Columbus could not close the gap.

With the win, Athens forces a third and deciding game Saturday at 7:05 pm. Pregame coverage starts on the River Dragons YouTube page 15 minutes prior to puck drop @ColumbusRiverDragons.

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

Six Unanswered Goals Propel Prowlers to Game 1 Win

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers scored six unanswered goals to take a 6-3 comeback win over the Danbury Hat Tricks in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Four of the goals came in the third, the most Port Huron has scored in a third period this season.

Chase Harwell got the scoring started in the first when the puck appeared to be covered by Reid Cooper. Unfortunately for the Prowlers netminder, it sat in the blue paint and Harwell shoveled it home.

Port Huron came out hard in the second and dominated but Danbury scored the next goal when Josh Labelle sent a seeing-eye wrister through traffic and in. Seconds later, the Hat Tricks got a power play to try to add. Instead, Bobby Price took advantage of a bobble at the blue line by Jacob Ratcliffe and sent McMorran Place into a frenzy with a breakaway tally.

A couple minutes later, Braidan Simmons-Fischer found Drew Welsch for a one-timer in the slot on the rush and the game was quickly leveled.

The Prowlers got a power play at the end of the second and took advantage in the third. In the opening minute of the final stanza, Lukas Lacny sent a pass to Alex Johnson at the side of the net and he went top shelf to give Port Huron its first lead.

Then, the Prowlers looked like they iced the puck but Jamie Bucell hustled to beat it out. Connor McCollum went behind the net to play the puck but it got past him right on Bucell's stick. He centered for Lukas Lacny who deposited it into the vacated cage. 37 seconds later, Tim Organ found Reggie Millette on a rush to blow the game open.

Millette tallied another before Ratcliffe got one back in the final minute on a power play.

Millette led the way with an assist added to his pair of goals. Lacny added an assist to his tally as well. Simmons-Fischer and Matt Graham dished out two assists apiece. Cooper made 23 saves in the win.

Labelle added an assist to his goal while Gleb Bandurkin finished with a pair of helpers. McCollum made 34 saves on 40 shots before getting pulled after Port Huron's sixth goal.

The Prowlers have a chance to win the series on Saturday at Danbury Ice Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 P.M. and the game will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

Hat Tricks Allow Six Unanswered Goals, Drop Game One to Prowlers, 6-3

by Wyatt Kopelman

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers scored six unanswered goals, including four in the third period, to defeat the Hat Tricks, 6-3, in Game 1 of the Empire Division Semifinals at McMorran Arena on Friday.

The Prowlers netted back-to-back goals in the second and another early in the third to establish their first lead at 3-2. Bobby Price scored shorthanded at 9:16 of the middle frame, reducing the deficit to 2-1, and Drew Welsch tapped home the tying goal in front on the power play at 11:25.

Vadim Frolov's slashing minor carried into the third and Port Huron's Alex Johnson scored on the man advantage from below the right circle 39 seconds into the third for the game-winning goal.

Just more than 3 ÃÂ½ minutes into the third, Port Huron's Jamie Bucell centered a takeaway from behind Danbury's goal for Lukas Lacny, who gave the Prowlers a 4-2 advantage. Reginald Millette then scored back-to-back goals, the first at 4:08 in the low slot, and potted a rebound in front at 8:51, extending Port Huron's lead to 6-2.

Harwell tipped in the game's first goal at 6:36 of the opening period to break the stalemate. The forward from Southbury, Conn., scored 28 goals in the regular season as Danbury's third leading goal scorer and tallied his first FPHL playoff goal.

Jacob Ratcliffe buried a power play goal with 23 seconds remaining as Danbury went 1-for-8 on the man advantage. Its penalty kill delivered in five of seven opportunities.

Conor McCollum made 34 saves on 40 shots and was replaced by Frankie McClendon at 8:51 of the third.

Up next, the Hat Tricks return home to Danbury on Saturday for Game 2 and look to force a deciding game at home on Easter Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m.

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Wolves Drop Game 1 to Black Bears, 3-2

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - Playoff hockey returned to the Watertown Municipal Arena on this Friday evening, as the Wolves hosted the Binghamton Black Bears in the first game of the quarterfinals round in the Empire Division. Having met eight times in the regular season, the Wolves were trying to break the stranglehold the Black Bears have held, winning 7 of the previous meetings.

Scott Ramaekers put the defending champions on the board at 6:27 of the first period, slapping one off the skate of Wolves starter Breandan Colgan. Austin Thompson and Tyson Kirkby had the assists on the goal.

The Black Bears Gavin Yates added to the Bunghamton lead at the 9:57 mark, with a power play goal, assisted by Kyle Stephan, stretching the score to 2-0.

Binghamton ended up outshooting Watertown 16-5 in the first twenty minutes, and took the 2-0 lead to the room at the first intermission.

Period number two was a battle between the blue lines, with each team having to kill off a couple of penalties, including a couple 5 on 3's. The Wolves managed to kill off their two man short effort, then took advantage when it was their turn, and picked up a power play goal at 16:06 of the second when Trevor Lord sent one off the shoulder of Connor McAnanama, cutting the Bears lead in half. Jimmy Lodge and Domenic Della Civita had the assists.

The Black Bears continued to out shoot Watertown, this time 12-11. The teams would head to the locker rooms with the score 2-1

Just :19 into the third period, Davide Gaeta sniped a shot over the shoulder of McAnanama knotting the game at 2 each, assisted by Trevor Grasby, and exciting the home crowd.

The Black Bears took advantage of a Wolves mistake in the defensive zone, and CJ Stubbs made the most of it, scoring at the 10:24 mark, putting the Black Bears back on top 3-2.

Bignhamton held on through a frenzied final nine minutes and scored the 3-2 win.

Game two of the series moves to the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton on Saturday night, with game three, if necessary, scheduled for Monday in Binghamton.

Stubbs Shorthanded Goal Seals GM1 for BING

by Brooks Hill

Watertown, NY -The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 3-2 in game one of the quarterfinals on Friday night. CJ Stubbs scored the game-winning in the third period, shorthanded.

Like the regular season, the Black Bears started off game one hot. Scott Ramaekers scored at 6:27 of the opening period giving the Black Bears an early lead. On their first power play of the season, Gavin Yates was able to find the back of the net at 9:57. Halfway through the first period of the postseason, Binghamton was up 2-0. That score held up going into the first intermission, but Watertown would start the comeback in the second.

In the second, the Wolves managed to slow the game down as whistles and penalties halted momentum. Binghamton was unable to convert on their 5-on-3 opportunity, but Watertown was able to find life with theirs. Trevor Lord cashed-in on the two-man advantage for the Wolves, drawing closer to even. Binghamton still had a 2-1 lead going into the third period.

The Wolves carried a double-minor power play into the third period, and they did not waste any time to capitalize. Davide Gaeta scored 19 seconds into the frame, the second power play goal of the night for the Wolves. Gaeta's second of the post season tied the game at 2-2 as the game became a nail-bitter down to the wire.

10 minutes later the Wolves went on the power play for the seventh time, but it would be Binghamton getting rewarded. CJ Stubbs stole the puck in the Watertown zone and was able to score the first shorthanded goal of the playoffs. Stubbs SHG came at 10:44 and the Black Bears anchored down the rest of the way. Connor McAnanama won his eighth-straight playoff game in net, making 20 saves and the Black Bears win by a final of 3-2.

Binghamton leads the series 1-0 and has the opportunity to clinch a spot in the semifinals on Saturday night at 7:00pm on home ice.

CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS

Birds Blast Bobcats 5-2, Lead Best of 3 Series 1-0

by Brett Wiseman

Wytheville, VA -Despite playing before a record crowd of 2,407 at Hitachi Energy Arena, the Blue Ridge Bobcats could not take the momentum from Tuesday's wildcard win and were boatraced by the Thunderbirds of Carolina 5-2 in game 1 of the Commissioner's Cup Quarterfinals.

Roma Kraemer, the game's first star, opened the scoring by rifling a wrister far side on Greg Hussey just 3:09 in. Hussey and his teammates continued to struggle as Carolina controlled the pace of play, adding a pair off the stick of leading scorer Gus Ford to take a 3-0 lead into the first intermission.

Jiri Pestuka kept the Birds on the gas pedal when he sniped home a wrister just 68 seconds into the 2nd period. Denis Radchenko finally woke the crowd and his bench up when he rocketed home a wrist shot past Mario Cavaliere to cut the lead to 4-1, but three goals was as close as the 'Cats would get. Petr Panacek answered a little over 6 minutes after Radchenko to restore Carolina's 4 goal advantage.

Justin Daly had the game's only power play goal and the only goal of the third period at the 13:39 mark of the final frame.

Carolina now leads the best-of-three series 1-0, meaning Blue Ridge must win tomorrow night's game in Winston-Salem to force a game 3 on Sunday. Puck drop for the do-or-die game 2 is set for 7:30 PM from the Fairgrounds Arena.

