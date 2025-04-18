River Dragons Drop Game Two 5-3

April 18, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters built a three-goal lead and held on for a 5-3-win Friday night in Game Two of the Continental Division Semifinal series to force a deciding Game Three Saturday night.

Columbus didn't get on the scoreboard until 15:02 of the second period when Alex Storjohann netted his third goal of the postseason, a power play goal from Justin MacDonald and Kirk Underwood.

Trailing 4-1 in the third, Connor Lind scored on a beautiful individual effort, deking out William Lavalliere (29 saves) and beating him high to the glove side to close the gap to two goals.

After the River Dragons fell behind 5-2 at 16:04 on a goal by Andrew Stefura, Justin MacDonald once again gave Columbus hope 34 seconds later on a feed from Ryan Hunter.

Despite pulling Trevor Babin (37 saves) for the extra attacker Columbus could not close the gap.

With the win, Athens forces a third and deciding game Saturday at 7:05 pm. Pregame coverage starts on the River Dragons YouTube page 15 minutes prior to puck drop @ColumbusRiverDragons.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.