Carter Shinkaruk Named FPHL Defenseman of the Year

April 30, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Athens, GA - In a defining moment for both player and franchise, Carter Shinkaruk, captain of the Athens Rock Lobsters, has been named the 2025 Defenseman of the Year by the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). The honor recognizes not only Shinkaruk's elite performance on the ice but also his unwavering leadership during the team's inaugural season.

A veteran presence and the heart of the Rock Lobsters' defensive unit, Shinkaruk anchored the blue line with poise, grit, and consistency all season long. Known for his smooth skating, high hockey IQ, and ability to shut down the league's top offensive threats, he became a foundational piece of the Rock Lobsters' identity and success in year one.

More than just a standout defenseman, Shinkaruk was named team captain before the puck even dropped on opening night-an early testament to the respect he commands in the locker room and around the league.

"It's a tremendous honor to receive this award, especially among so many talented and high-caliber players in the league," said Shinkaruk. "Hockey is the ultimate team sport, and individual success is always a reflection of the collective efforts of the team. This season's accomplishments would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of my teammates and the support of the coaching staff and organization. I also want to thank the Rock Lobsters fans for their unparalleled support during our inaugural season."

Shinkaruk's leadership extended far beyond his defensive zone. As captain, he helped shape a winning culture, held teammates accountable, and served as a bridge between players, staff, and fans. His professionalism and presence set the tone for what it means to wear the Rock Lobsters crest.

Carter Shinkaruk is more than just the league's best defenseman-he's the fearless leader of a team that has brought a new era of hockey to Athens.

