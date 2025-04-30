Fan Awards Voting Open Until Friday

April 30, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







Now that the Columbus River Dragons have completed another fantastic season of hockey in the Chattahoochee Valley, fans will have the chance to vote for their favorites in the brand new River Dragons Fan Awards.

This year, fans will be able to vote for their favorite players in categories both serious and not so serious. Fans can cast their votes via social media using the hashtag #CRDFanAwards or emailing their votes to dragonsden@rdragons.com.

All categories are wide open for nomination, meaning any player can receive votes for any category. This year's categories are:

Team MVP - Who was this year's most valuable player?

Fan Favorite Player - Who was the one player you always loved to see?

Heart and Soul Award - Who best exemplified team spirit, dedication and perseverance?

Biggest Rival - Which team is the River Dragons biggest rival?

Best Hair - Who had the best flow on the team?

Favorite Moment - Pick your absolute favorite moment or night from the 2024-25 season.

Favorite Jersey - Red, White, Teal or Black?

Favorite Specialty Jersey - Military Night, Petro Night, Valentine's (Galvintine's) Day or Ugly Sweaters?

Please note: Only one vote per person will be counted, whether emailed or social media submission.

Voting opens immediately and will come to a close on Friday, May 2nd at 5 pm ET. Any submissions after the voting deadline will not count.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2025

Fan Awards Voting Open Until Friday - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.