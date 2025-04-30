Justin MacDonald Retires from Pro Hockey

April 30, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







Today the Columbus River Dragons announce the retirement of Justin MacDonald from professional hockey, and join the River Dragons fan base in celebrating his career and legacy.

MacDonald spent only two of his 14 professional seasons in Columbus, but made a major impact on the team along the way. His 106 assists and 174 points rank third all time for the River Dragons, and his 1.87 points-per-game average is far and away tops in team history. His 68 goals also rank fourth all time on the team in that category in just 93 games.

"Columbus, you guys are top tier - the energy, the passion - making the players who are here feel like family," MacDonald said. "I hated coming here as an opposing player because the fans are so passionate. No one can come here and make this their building. We definitely wouldn't be successful without you. I know there will be a (championship) banner raised here in no time."

Named FPHL MVP for the third time in league history in 2023-24, MacDonald posted a league record 38-game point streak while leading the league in goals (45), assists (72), points (117) and plus/minus (+69). He also captured league MVP honors in 2014-15 and 2021-22, and was named SPHL league MVP in 2022-23.

MacDonald was a part of the Watertown Wolves team that captured the FPHL crown in 2022, just beating out the River Dragons for the Commissioner's Cup.

"Justin was as much of a pleasure to have in our organization as he was to watch on the ice," said River Dragons COO Jeff Croop. "One of the greatest players ever at our level, and beyond that an even better person. I wish JMac and Kayleigh all the best and hope to keep them involved in our organization in the future."

Over the course of a 642-game pro career that included time in the ECHL, SPHL, FPHL and HockeyEttan (Sweden), MacDonald finishes with 325 goals, 511 assists and 745 points. He collected three league championships (2012-13 SPHL, 2014-15 FPHL, 2021-22 FPHL) and four league MVPs (FPHL '15, '21, '24 and SPHL '22).

As for looking back on it all, MacDonald said "I would do it over again a thousand times."

The River Dragons organization wishes Justin MacDonald the absolute best in retirement and say thank you for the memories.

