Austin Daae Retires from Pro Hockey

Today the Columbus River Dragons announce the retirement of Austin Daae from professional hockey, and join the River Dragons fan base in celebrating his career and legacy.

In a career spanning 11 seasons, Daae spent five of those with the River Dragons. He retires as the franchise's all-time leader in goals (97), assists (158), points (255) and games played (233). He won the 2020-21 Ignite Cup with the River Dragons and the following season was named a Second Team All Star by the league. Known for his quiet leadership style, Daae never sought the spotlight but quietly put up numbers in Columbus every year.

"I wouldn't have wanted to end (my career) anywhere else," said Daee. "(I saw) a lot of the core guys were coming back this year, and decided my body could get another year out of it and wanted to (play) one more. I'm just glad I was able to put something on the ice that (the fans) were able to enjoy for five years. Thanks for all the support."

"Dozer was our silent assassin," said River Dragons COO Jeff Croop. "He didn't just wear the jersey, he quietly defined what it meant to be a River Dragon. All-time leading scorer, lifetime beauty. The records may be broken one day, but his legacy won't."

Daae's best single season came in 2021-22, when he and linemate Josh Pietrantonio put up identical seasons of 38 goals, 43 assists and 81 points. Along with linemate Hunter Bersani, the trio posted a total of 215 points in total to make them one of the deadliest lines in the FPHL.

"Dozer what a ride it's been brother," said Pietrantonio. "We went from being strangers battling against each other to living and playing together and becoming best friends. Your quiet leadership and subtle jokes kept me sane on some of the hardest days."

"What a pleasure it (was) to play with you for the last few years and I wish you nothing but the best heading into retirement," he continued. "Nobody deserves it more. You were an amazing teammate and more importantly have become an amazing friend that I'll have forever. Cheers to the next chapter buddy - love ya!"

For his career, Daae finishes with 516 games played, 198 goals, 300 assists and 498 points.

The River Dragons organization wishes Austin Daae the absolute best in retirement and say thank you for the memories.

