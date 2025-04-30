Hunter Bersani Retires from Pro Hockey

April 30, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







Today the Columbus River Dragons announce the retirement of Hunter Bersani from professional hockey, and join the River Dragons fan base in celebrating his career and legacy.

Bersani's entire FPHL experience was spent with the River Dragons over parts of four seasons, stretching back to 2020-21. In total, the Buffalo, NY native appeared in 138 games with Columbus, recording 28 goals and 74 assists for 102 points. His best season came when playing alongside Josh Pietrantonio and Austin Daae in 2021-22 when he posted 16-37-53 in 53 games for the team, setting career highs in every offensive category.

"Amazing. Magical," said Bersani when asked about his time in Columbus. "The fans have just been so welcoming to me. I've loved every second of (playing in Columbus)."

As a pro, Bersani also spent time with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, Huntsville Havoc and Macon Mayhem of the SPHL. He finishes his pro career with 183 games played, 34 goals, 82 assists and 116 points.

"Hunter played every shift like it was his last," said River Dragons COO Jeff Croop. "He was fierce on the ice and humble off it. Life will not be the same with his infectious smile. I am certain Hunter will be successful at whatever is next in life for him."

Bersani finished with a special message for the fans:

"Thank you so much for welcoming me with open arms," he said. "I love every single one of you, one of the most touching moments is just hearing about your life and your week after the games. Thank you for being so wonderful... we couldn't have hockey here without you."

The River Dragons organization wishes Hunter Bersani the absolute best in retirement and say thank you for the memories.

