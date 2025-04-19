Thank You, Athens. What a Season.

April 19, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Athens, GA - As the final horn sounds on the Athens Rock Lobsters' inaugural season, one thing is clear-this year was nothing short of unforgettable. From the first puck drop at Akins Ford Arena to the final showdown of the postseason, the Classic City witnessed the rise of something truly special: a team, a fanbase, and a community united under one shell.

When professional hockey arrived in Athens, the mission was simple-bring fast-paced, high-energy entertainment to one of Georgia's most vibrant cities. What unfolded was a season that surpassed every expectation, powered by a passionate fanbase that turned every home game into a spectacle. Whether it was raising claws in the air, chanting from the stands, or proudly repping team colors around town, Crustacean Nation showed up loud and proud.

The Rock Lobsters finished their first season as one of the top teams in the FPHL, backed by a roster of players who gave everything they had for the crest on their jerseys and the fans in the crowd. They played with heart, grit, and a level of commitment that connected deeply with this city. That bond-between team and town-was instant, and it's only growing stronger.

But this season wasn't just about what happened on the ice. Thousands filled the Tank night after night, transforming Akins Ford Arena into one of the loudest, most energetic venues in the league. Even more tuned in from afar on YouTube game streams, purchased merchandise to show their support, and helped spread the Rock Lobsters movement across the Southeast and beyond (Reaching as far as Canada, France, and Switzerland).

The organization extends its deepest thanks to the Athens community, the loyal fans who packed the arena, the families who brought their kids to their first game, and every person who played a part-big or small-in making this season one for the history books. The support has been overwhelming, humbling, and inspiring.

This is only the beginning.

With a successful first year in the books, the Athens Rock Lobsters are already looking ahead to an even bigger and bolder season next fall. There's more hockey to come, more memories to make, and more waves to create as this team continues to grow.

So until the puck drops again-thank you, Athens. Thank you, Crustacean Nation. The journey has just begun, and the future is looking bright.

#ClawsUp

