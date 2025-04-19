Hat Tricks, Vasilyev Force Game 3, Defeat Prowlers 4-2 in Danbury

April 19, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - Aleksandr Vasilyev scored the game-winning goal in the third period and the Hat Tricks defeated the Port Huron Prowlers, 4-2, in Game 2 of the Empire Division Semifinals at the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday.

Vasilyev buried his first goal of the playoffs at 5:27, seconds after Port Huron's Adam Heinzl's holding minor expired. The Hat Tricks rallied from a first-period deficit to tie the series and force a winner-take-all elimination game in Danbury.

Port Huron's Tucker Scantlebury scored off an offensive-zone faceoff to give the Prowlers a 1-0 lead at 5:45 of the first.

The Hat Tricks countered with back-to-back power play goals in the second period. Josh Labelle potted his second goal of the playoffs from the high slot at 5:02 to tie the game at one and Noah Robinson tipped home a loose puck in front 1:17 later for Danbury's first lead. Four of the seven Hat Tricks' goals in the series' first two games were via the power play.

Gleb Bandurkin sat for hooking at 9:45 and Port Huron's Austin Fetterly, at 4-on-3 leveled the contest at three with 9:16 to go in the middle frame.

Port Huron's Alex Johnson abused an official and was assessed a 10-minute game misconduct with about 3 minutes remaining and Matt Graham was assessed a holding penalty 1:19 later. Bandurkin scored an empty-net goal with nine seconds remaining.

Conor McCollum stopped 26 of 28 shots to earn third-star honors.

Up next, the Hat Tricks battle the Prowlers in a win-or-go-home contest on Easter Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The 2025 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs are heating up and you can purchase tickets on Tixr, or by calling 973-713-7547.

Catch every Hat Tricks' game broadcast on the Hat Tricks Digital Network (@DanburyHatTricks) on YouTube.

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2025

