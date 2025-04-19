Hat Tricks, Vasilyev Force Game 3, Defeat Prowlers 4-2 in Danbury

April 19, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - Aleksandr Vasilyev scored the game-winning goal in the third period and the Hat Tricks defeated the Port Huron Prowlers, 4-2, in Game 2 of the Empire Division Semifinals at the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday.

Vasilyev buried his first goal of the playoffs at 5:27, seconds after Port Huron's Adam Heinzl's holding minor expired. The Hat Tricks rallied from a first-period deficit to tie the series and force a winner-take-all elimination game in Danbury.

Read More Here

Want to be part of the full playoff run and save? Lock in your seats with a comprehensive postseason package for just $72-only $12 per ticket, a 35% discount! If any games are not played, you'll receive a refund or a credit for the 2025-26 season.

To purchase a playoff package, email [email protected], call 973-713-7547, or use the button above.

Season ticket holders were given the first opportunity to renew their current seats. Renewal requests are still being accepted but are no longer guaranteed-our team has been actively contacting fans over the past few weeks, and seat holds may no longer be available.

Purchase Playoff Tickets Here

Empire Division Semifinals:

GAME 1: Friday, April 18 at 7:05 p.m.

Danbury at Port Huron (McMorran Arena)

PHP 6-3

GAME 2: Saturday, April 19 at 8:00 p.m.

Danbury vs. Port Huron (Danbury Ice Arena)

DHT 4-2

GAME 3: Sunday, April 20 at 5:00 p.m.

Danbury vs. Port Huron (Danbury Ice Arena)

News: Hat Tricks Announce 2025 Playoff Roster - Danbury Hat Tricks

The Danbury Hat Tricks announced the team's roster for the 2025 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.