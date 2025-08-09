Hat Tricks Re-Sign Ironman Defenseman Josh Labelle

August 9, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Josh Labelle on a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Labelle, 26, is coming off a career year with the Hat Tricks. Serving as an alternate captain, he was named the team's Defensive Player of the Year, played in all 56 regular season games and set career highs in points (48), goals (10), assists (38), and plus-minus (+27). His 38 assists were the second-most in a single season by any Hat Trick in franchise history, and his 10 goals marked the first time he reached double digits in his career.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound blueliner enters his third season with Danbury. Through his first two campaigns, the Mississauga, Ontario, native has totaled 82 points (19 goals, 63 assists) with 142 penalty minutes, adding five points (two goals, three assists) in six playoff games. The veteran ranks sixth all-time in team history in assists (63) and eighth in points (82).

"When constructing a team, some re-signings are more imperative than anything else, and that was the case with Josh," general manager AJ Galante said. "He's the anchor of our D-core, a locker room leader, and is coming off the best statistical year of his pro career. He has one of the most competitive drives I've ever seen, and I couldn't be more excited to have him back in orange and black."

Danbury's power-play quarterback recorded his 100th FPHL point Nov. 29, 2024, against the Port Huron Prowlers. Labelle was acquired by the Hat Tricks in a trade with the Columbus River Dragons on Oct. 18, 2023. He began his professional career with the Watertown Wolves during the 2021-22 season, appearing in all 56 games (six goals, 24 assists, 30 points) and adding six playoff games en route to a Commissioner's Cup championship.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 9, 2025

Hat Tricks Re-Sign Ironman Defenseman Josh Labelle - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.