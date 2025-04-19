C-Mac Shuts Down the Wolves

April 19, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 4-0 on Saturday night. Binghamton sweeps the opening round against Watertown for the second-straight season. Connor McAnanama earned his first postseason shutout, making all 15 saves.

As the series shifted to Binghamton, both teams came to play early in the first. The first 10 shots were split evenly 5-5 and both teams failed to convert on their first power plays. After a hard fought first, the game was still scoreless.

Binghamton was able to strike first in the middle period. CJ Stubbs scored his second of the playoffs on the power play, igniting the building. From the 2:20 mark on, Binghamton had the lead in the must-win game for Watertown. Blake Tosto was able to grab an insurance tally at even strength at 7:59 and the Black Bears would carry a 2-0 into the locker room at the second break.

The third period progressed, the physicality ramped up. Bodies flew on both ends as the Wolves were searching for life, but could not break through. Tyson Kirkby was able to grab his first of the playoffs off a beautiful passing play from Austin Thompson and Stubbs. Don Olivieri put the game away with the vacated net goal, and that was all she wrote for the series.

Binghamton wins 4-0 over Watertown. The Black Bears win the series 2-0. Connor McAnanama becomes the first goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout and now has won his ninth straight postseason game.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.