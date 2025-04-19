River Dragons Advance

April 19, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons scored four unanswered goals to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 series-clinching victory over the Athens Rock Lobsters on Saturday night.

Trailing 2-0 after the first period, Columbus began to claw its way back in just 1:08 into the second period as Cody Wickline put a rebound past William Lavalliere (28 saves) to get the River Dragons on the board from Nathan Balkwill and Austin Daae. Then at the end of the period Scott Docherty cashed in on his own rebound from the low slot to tie the game at 18:31 heading into the third period.

A cautious start to the period yielded few scoring chances, but late in the period with Columbus on the power play Alex Storjohann scored at 15:52 from Ryan Hunter and Kirk Underwood to put the River Dragons ahead for the first time in five-plus periods of play on the road.

With time winding down and Lavalliere out for the extra attacker Wickline scored into the empty net at 19:02 to cement the game and the series for Columbus.

Trevor Babin notched the win with 30 saves on 32 shots.

The River Dragons will now advance to face the Carolina Thunderbirds starting Wednesday night at the Columbus Civic Center. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

