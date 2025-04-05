Double Hat Tricks Carry 'Cats to 3rd Straight Win, 10-1

April 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA - Before a crowd of 1,712 on BOGO Ticket Night at Hitachi Energy Arena, the Blue Ridge Bobcats put on an offensive onslaught for the fans in Roar County, with two players netting hat tricks en route to a season high 10 goal output and a 10-1 win over HC Venom. The Bobcats finish the season series against their cross-division foes 7-0-1, and earned their third consecutive victory.

One goal per side came in the opening frame. Brandon Reller one-timed home his first of the night, off a feed from Carson Andreoli at the 8:55 mark of the first. The Venom survived a Bobcats onslaught and got help from a crossbar and two posts and were able to tie the game late in the first on a delayed penalty call thanks to Connor Craig.

For the third straight contest, a feline flurry of 4-plus middle frame markers followed as Blue Ridge this time netted 5 goals in the second period.

The onslaught began nearly 6 minutes in when Filip Hlavac blasted a one timer and popped the water bottle behind Rahul Sharma off a feed from Mike Mercurio. Less than 4 minutes later, Hunter Godmere lifted the stick of Ricards Jelenskis at the center red line and entered the offensive zone on a 2-on-0 with captain Danny Martin. Godmere waited out Sharma and fed Martin with a perfect backhand saucer pass, and the captain tapped home the Bobcats third of the contest.

5 minutes later, Martin returned the favor to Godmere as he blasted one home to push the lead to 4-1. Damon Furuseth followed 57 seconds later with a one time blast of his own for the fifth of the night. Reller wrapped the second with his second of the night with just over two minutes left.

Four more followed in the third, begun by Andreoli on a feed from Reller to make it 6-1. Reller then smashed home another one-timer at the 7:12 mark of the third to sinch his second professional hat trick. Godmere completed his second hat trick in as many nights with the final two goals of the evening, 2:29 apart.

Greg Hussey and Connor Green combined for the win in goal, and were named co-third stars of the game. Godmere and Reller received second and first star honors respectively with their hat tricks. Also of note, Carson Andreoli completed the rare "Gordie Howe Hat Trick" with his goal, two assists, and a scrap with Steven Ford.

The Bobcats wrap up the regular season next week at home when they host the Dashers for Fan Appreciation Weekend. Tickets are available by calling 276-335-2100 or visiting blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

