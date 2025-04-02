Moccasins Look to Break Through against River Dragons and Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

April 2, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins are gearing up for a crucial three-game series against the Columbus River Dragons as they continue their push for the postseason. The Moccasins (18-21-7-1-3, 69 points) will look to snap Columbus' dominance, with the River Dragons (25-15-4-4-1, 89 points) holding a 6-1-0 record in the season series.

Columbus enters the series on a three-game winning streak, tied with Athens for the longest active streak in the Continental Division. The Moccasins, on the other hand, have yet to win four straight games this season and will need to break that trend to stay in the playoff hunt.

Both teams enter the series with identical power play success, each tallying 38 power-play goals on the season. Special teams could play a key role in deciding this series.

TOP SHELF TAKEAWAYS:

THIRD-PERIOD SUCCESS: The River Dragons have been dominant in the final frame against Monroe this season, outscoring the Moccasins 15-7 in third periods. However, Monroe has tightened up defensively in recent games, allowing just two third-period goals in their last three contests.

GRUELING SCHEDULE: Columbus is coming off a demanding three-game week, with two of those matchups decided by just one goal. Now, they'll hit the road for another three-game series in Monroe on a short turnaround. The heavy workload and travel could be a factor as fatigue sets in.

SEAN KUHN'S STRUGGLES: Moccasins goaltender Sean Kuhn has had a rough time against Columbus this season, going 0-4 and giving up 14 goals in those matchups. He'll need to step up with a strong performance to help give Monroe a chance.

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH:

MONROE: #22 Dustin Jesseau - Leading the team with 25 goals and 39 assists for 64 points, Jesseau recorded his first point with the Moccasins against Columbus. He'll look to build on that momentum in this series.

COLUMBUS: #7 Justin MacDonald - With 23 goals and 31 assists for 54 points, MacDonald leads the River Dragons in scoring. He's been especially effective against Monroe, recording four goals and six assists in their meetings this season.

THE SCHEDULE:

Thursday, April 4 - 7:05 PM CST

Friday, April 5 - 7:05 PM CST

Saturday, April 6 - 7:05 PM CST

HOW TO WATCH:

Catch the action live on KNOE 8 News, the Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network, and the Monroe Moccasins Facebook and YouTube pages.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.