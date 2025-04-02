Lobsters Claw out Victory over Binghamton

April 2, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the reigning Commissioner's Cup champions, the Binghamton Black Bears, 4-3 Wednesday night at Akins Ford Arena.

You could feel the tension from the opening puck drop and the first period ended after a nervy 20 minutes between the two teams.

A net would finally bulge seven minutes into the second period, as Avery Smith went hard to Connor McAnanama's net while protecting the puck with his back hand. He flipped it with the forehand past the Binghamton netminder to take the lead.

The Rock Lobsters struck 33 seconds later through Kayson Gallant's first of the night, as the Albertan converted on Malik Johnson's centering pass.

Gallant would find his second four minutes after his first, converting on another centering pass; this time the feed came from Filip Virgili.

All three Black Bear goals would be scored on the power play, starting with Tyson Kirkby's notch at the beginning of the third period.

The goal that put Athens 4-1 up would end up being the game winner, as Gallant logged his second hat trick of the season after finishing off Johnson's play.

Binghamton rolled the dice and emptied the net on two power plays, scoring on both; however, its comeback attempt would come up just short and the game would end 4-3.

The Athens Rock Lobsters (42-8-3, 118 pts) play their last home game of the regular season against the Binghamton Black Bears Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.