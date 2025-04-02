Gulf Coast Hockey Secures Hockey Ahead of 2025-2026 Season

April 2, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







BILOXI,MS - Gulf Coast Hockey LLC of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce they have officially signed a deal with the Mississippi Coast Coliseum to extend the life of pro hockey here on the Gulf Coast. In addition the Sea Wolves have now found an official radio host beginning with the 2025-2026 season.

Season Tickets will be on sale immediately with pricing to remain the same as the 2024-2025 Season. Ownership announced no ticket increase as well as a 25% deposit to hold your seats. Season Ticket Benefits will be released in the months to come.

As part of this new direction, the Sea Wolves have partnered with Coast Radio Group as their official broadcast and promotional partner. Coast Radio Group, home to popular stations like Kicker 108, Coast 102, 95.3 Gorilla, Merle 100.1, Cruisin' 100.9, Quake, and The Hype, will help bring Sea Wolves hockey to the airwaves while promoting family-friendly events. The partnership includes all home and away Sea Wolves broadcasts as well as a weekly coaches show on Merle 100.1fm 1390am! "We're beyond excited about this partnership," the organization stated. "Together, we will enhance the fan experience and grow the love of hockey on the Coast."

General Manager Scott Brand was excited about the announcement telling media members "We are extremely proud to bring hockey back to the Gulf Coast next year. In my short time here I can already see it is a passionate fan base and we're excited to get started prepping for next season. Make sure to get your tickets early as we prepare to chase the Cup next season!"

Get your tickets locked down by calling the Sea Wolves office at 228-999-8333 or by emailing Danielle@mississippiseawolves.com!

