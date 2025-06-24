Under Coach Cloutier, Zydeco's Roster Continues to Expand

The Baton Rouge Zydeco are gearing up for the upcoming 2025-2026 season, with their home opening weekend scheduled for October 31st and November 1st. The team is excited to welcome back defenseman Nick Ketola and to introduce new forward Hunter Hall.

Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier announced today that the team has reached an agreement to re-sign defenseman Nick Ketola for the upcoming season. Hailing from Mead, WA, Ketola is no stranger to the Zydeco, having played with the team during parts of the 2023-2024 season and again in the 2025-2026 season. Despite missing a significant portion of last season due to an injury, he still managed to score 6 goals and add 14 assists in 40 games. "Ketola will be an asset to our team this year. I look forward to his contribution on the back end of our team, especially now that he's injury-free and able to play at full speed. He's a great leader for our team, and I anticipate many positive things from him this season," stated Coach Cloutier.

The Zydeco are also excited to welcome a new face to town - forward Hunter Hall. Standing 6'4" and weighing 220 pounds, Hunter hails from Moorhead, MN. Coach Cloutier acquired Hall in the first-round dispersal draft from the Motor City Rockers. He previously played with the Blue Ridge Bobcats before finishing his season strong in Motor City during the 2024-2025 campaign. In his final 14 games with Motor City, Hunter scored 7 goals and added 8 assists for a total of 15 points. "Hunter is a big power forward who will help lead us offensively this season," said Coach Cloutier. "He has the size and skill that we expect will quickly make him a fan favorite here in Baton Rouge."

The Zydeco will return to the ice for their third season this October, with their home opener scheduled for October 31st and November 1st. Group tickets for opening weekend are now available-please contact Lucy Dean at Lucy@brzydeco.com to purchase. Additionally, there is still time to buy season tickets for the upcoming season-reach out to Hope at 225-515-PUCK or email hope@brzydeco.com to secure yours.







