2025-26 Schedule Released

June 27, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Federal Prospects Hockey League has announced the schedule for the 2025-26 season. This year marks the 16th season of the league, while the Black Bears will be celebrating their fifth anniversary throughout the season. The Black Bears will strive to continue to make history, looking to defend their back-to-back title runs.

Once again, the FPHL will be conducting a 56-game regular season. The Black Bears will host 28 home games inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena and travel across the United States for the remaining 28.

The season begins on Friday, October 10th vs the Watertown Wolves. This game will mark the second-straight season the Black Bears will host banner-raising night against their New York rivals. After that, the Black Bears will take on seven different opponents throughout the season. The Athens Rock Lobsters, Indiana Sentinels, and Pee Dee IceCats will all make appearances in Binghamton for the first time. The back-to-back Continental Division champion Carolina Thunderbirds will travel to Binghamton for three games scattered throughout the calendar. The Port Huron Prowlers will return for rematches from the Empire Division finals early in December and re-appear in the spring.

On the road, Binghamton will only travel to five different destinations. They will take on the Watertown Wolves 13 times as the visitor, seven times to visit the Danbury Hat Tricks and two trips to Michigan to take on Port Huron. Binghamton will travel back to North Carolina to visit the Thunderbirds in Winston-Salem in early January, something they did not do last regular season. The only new location to appear on the schedule will be a weekend trip to Indiana in March.

The top four teams from each division will qualify for the postseason.

Black Bears 2025-26 Schedule Quick Hits

Banner Night - Oct 10 vs Watertown

Sentinels arrive - Nov 7 & 8

Rock Lobsters visit Bing - Nov 14 & 15

Thanksgiving Eve - Nov 26 vs Danbury (6:00p.m. start)

Finals rematch - Nov 29 vs Carolina

New Years Eve - Dec 31 vs Watertown (5:00p.m. start)

IceCats come to town - Jan 23 & 24

Longest homestand of the season - Jan 23 - Feb 7 (six)

Longest time away - Feb 13 - Feb 27 (five)

Final regular season game - Apr 11 vs Danbury

*Friday and Saturday home games will start at 7:00p.m. Start times and all games and schedules are subject to change by the FPHL's Board of Governors.

Season Tickets are on sale now! Make sure you are a part of the Black Bears family and don't miss a second of the action. Call 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor offices inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can save up to 30% on tickets and get even more savings in benefits!







