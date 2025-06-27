Blue Ridge Bobcats Release 2025-26 Home Schedule at Hitachi Energy Arena
June 27, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release
WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are excited to officially release their 2025-26 home game schedule at the Hitachi Energy Arena.
The Bobcats will open the season in front of their home crowd with a thrilling two-game set against the Columbus River Dragons on Oct. 17th & 18th. Fans can also look forward to welcoming the Port Huron Prowlers to the HEA for the first time, with four matchups scheduled.
This season's home slate includes key rivalries and exciting new opponents:
Columbus River Dragons - 2 games
Port Huron Prowlers - 4 games
Carolina Thunderbirds - 5 games
Pee Dee IceCats (new franchise) - 6 games
Watertown Wolves - 5 games
Biloxi Breakers - 2 games
Baton Rouge Zydeco - 2 games
In total, the Bobcats will host:
13 Friday games
13 Saturday games
2 Sunday games
"We're thrilled to welcome fans back to the Hitachi Energy Arena for another exciting season," said the Bobcats VP Jimmy Milliken. "With a mix of fierce rivalries and fresh matchups, this schedule promises high-energy hockey all season long."
Mark your calendars, Roar County-season tickets are on sale now!
Call 276-335-2100 to reserve your seats and be part of the action.
Stay tuned for promotional nights and theme game announcements coming soon!
