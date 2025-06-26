Thompson Returns to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears, back-to-back defending Commissioner's Cup champions, are proud to announce the third re-signing of the offseason. Austin Thompson is now set to return for his fourth season with the Black Bears.

Thompson prepares to enter his fourth season with the Black Bears coming off his best year of his career. This past season, Thompson led Binghamton with 39 goals including, six on the powerplay and nine game-winning tallies. He finished with 77 points, 21 more than the previous two years. Thompson recorded at 3+ points in eight games and did so in three consecutive games last April. He has been a staple in the Black Bears lineup playing in 55 of 56 regular season games in each of past two championship campaigns.

In the Commissioner's Cup championship season, Thompson has appeared in all 15 games. He scored the second goal of Game 3 vs Carolina off a stretch pass from Connor McAnanama. He has a total of 16 playoff points in 19 games across three seasons.

"Excited to be back and can't wait to go for that triple crown" -Austin Thompson

