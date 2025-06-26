Bobcats Hire Equipment Manager Devon Rapley

June 26, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are pleased to announce the hiring of Devon Rapley as the team's new Head Equipment Manager.

Devon brings a strong resume to Roar County, having spent the last five seasons with the Brantford Rattlers of the Greater Metro Hockey League (GMHL). He also gained experience at the professional level with a stint late last season with the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL.

Known for his exceptional attention to detail, work ethic, and deep knowledge of the role, Devon has earned a solid reputation among his peers across the hockey world. He will take over leadership of the Bobcats' locker room and day-to-day equipment operations, with Ryan Van Dyke assisting him on game days.

"Devon comes highly recommended with a great reputation," said Bobcats Vice President Jimmy Milliken. "We needed someone with vast knowledge to come in and take some of the load off Coach Zemmy and our players so they can stay focused on the game. Devon is the right person for that job."

The Blue Ridge Bobcats continue to strengthen their hockey operations staff ahead of the 2025-26 season. Stay tuned for more updates as the team prepares for another exciting year at Hitachi Energy Arena.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.