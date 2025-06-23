Bobcats Sign Defenseman Lare Pahtayken
June 23, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release
WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, are excited to announce the signing of defenseman Lare Pahtayken for the upcoming 2025-26 season.
The 6'3", 215 lb. blueliner brings a physical edge combined with smooth skating. Pahtayken appeared in 12 games last season with the Watertown Wolves, recording 1 goal, 4 assists, 22 penalty minutes, and a +4 rating.
"Lare came to practice with us for a couple of weeks last year, and while we couldn't sign him due to a league technicality, he fit right in with our team thanks to his playing ability and presence on the ice," said Bobcats Management. "We're expecting a big year from Lare this season."
"This past season came with a lot of challenges and growth, and I'm grateful for every step - including the time I spent training with the BRB," said Pahtayken. "Signing with Blue Ridge feels like a fresh start and a great fit. I'm ready to compete, grow, and give everything I've got for this team and our fans."
Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now!
For more information, call 276-335-2100.
