Mississippi Pro Hockey Needs a Name - And It's Down to Three

May 19, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Professional Hockey of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce they have narrowed it down to the final 3 names that the fans submitted and you can vote now thru May 26th. The team will track these votes and will be making the announcement live at a press conference on June 2nd,2025, along with the logo, jersey design and many other announcements.

The Three Names are as follows:

1. Mississippi Mosquitos

Small but relentless - the Mississippi Mosquitos are fast, fearless, and impossible to ignore. Inspired by the Gulf Coast's most notorious pest, this name brings a gritty, buzzing energy to the ice that will keep opponents swatting.

2. Gulf Coast Cruisers

Powerful, steady, and built for battle - the Gulf Coast Cruisers honor the strength and legacy of naval ships like the USS Mississippi. With a name that pays tribute to our military roots, this team is ready to steamroll the competition.

3. Biloxi Breakers

Born from the waves and built to crash - the Biloxi Breakers represent the fierce power of the Gulf. Fueled by coastal pride and Southern grit, this name delivers energy, force, and impact every time we hit the ice.

Log on to mississippiseawolves.com to vote for your favorite logo beginning Today! Be sure to join us at the Press Conference on Monday June 2nd don't forget to guarantee your spot today with great season ticket deals and by partnering with the coolest game in town! For tickets email us at danielle@mississippiseawolvesr.com.







