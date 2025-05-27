Topeka Begins Assembling Roster Through Expansion and Dispersal Drafts

May 27, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







This past week the Topeka Scarecrows of the Federal Prospects Hockey League have been hard at work assembling the outline of Topeka's new pro hockey team. After announcing Justin Schmit at the inaugural press conference, the last week saw 21 more additions made to the team.

On Wednesday last week from Athens, GA the Scarecrows selected twelve players live during a Draft Party from the Bar'n Grill in Topeka. Before a single draft pick was named the Scarecrows made a trade with the Watertown Wolves to acquire Carter Thornton. After the trade was announced Topeka made the following selections:

From the Athens Rock Lobsters: Defenseman Zach Papapetros and Forward Andrew Stefura.

From the Baton Rouge Zydeco: Goaltender Sammy Bernard and Forward Ross Bartlett

From the Current League Champion Binghamton Black Bears: Forward Donald Olivieri and Forward Christopher Mott.

From the Carolina Thunderbirds: Defenseman Jordan Gagnon and Defenseman Gordon Whalen.

From the Columbus River Dragons: Defenseman Connor Lind and Forward Kyle Heitzner.

From the Monroe Moccasins: Forward Scott Coash and Forward Trygve Many Guns.

After the Draft Concluded the Scarecrows traded Kyle Heitzner to Blue Ridge in exchange for a first round pick in the dispersal draft and two players to be named later as well as a subsequent pickup from Port Huron of Dan Chartrand gave Topeka 17 men on the roster.

On Thursday in a dispersal draft from two teams not returning to the league Topeka added a second battery of talent.

From the Motor City Rockers Topeka selected: Forward Eli Rivers, Defenseman Douglas Blaisdell, Forward TJ Sneath, and Forward Cory Checco.

From the Dashers of Danville Topeka Selected: Forward Quinn O'Reilly and Defenseman Jacob Gagnon.

Topeka's inaugural season kicks off Friday October 16th and Saturday October 17th. Guarantee your spot today with great season ticket deals and by partnering with the coolest game in town! For tickets email us at FPHLTopeka@gmail.com.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2025

Topeka Begins Assembling Roster Through Expansion and Dispersal Drafts - Topeka Scarecrows

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.