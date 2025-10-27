Zydeco Drop Back-to-Back Battles in Monroe

Monroe, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco came up just short in a hard-fought weekend set against the Monroe Moccasins, falling 6-3 on Friday and 5-4 on Saturday at the Monroe Civic Center. Despite a valiant offensive effort and improvements across special teams, the Zydeco head home empty-handed but with renewed momentum heading into next week's home opener.

Friday: Monroe Strikes Late to Take Game One (6-3 Final)

The series opened with a physical tone as both clubs traded hits and early penalties. Baton Rouge struck first when Scott Shorrock snapped home a first-period goal assisted by Jake Cox and Hunter Hall. Monroe countered with two unanswered goals to close the frame and used a three-goal second period to pull away.

The Zydeco showed life on the power play midway through the second as Narek Aleksanyan buried a feed from Ross Bartlett and Kim Miettinen for his first of the season. Cox added a late marker in the third to narrow the gap, but an empty-net goal sealed a 6-3 Moccasins win.

Final Score: Monroe 6, Baton Rouge 3

Shots on Goal: Baton Rouge 31 - Monroe 27

Power Play: BRZ 1-for-7 | MRM 0-for-5

Goaltender Bailey Stephens turned aside 21 shots in the loss, while discipline played a role as the teams combined for 32 penalty minutes.

Saturday: Zydeco Can't Hold Third-Period Lead (5-4 Final)

Less than 24 hours later, Baton Rouge responded with arguably its most spirited performance of the young season. Dmitry Kuznetsov opened the scoring early, and after Monroe briefly took the lead, the Zydeco erupted for three second-period goals to move ahead 4-3.

Aleksanyan notched two tallies, showing chemistry with Bartlett, Ciolek, and Shorrock. Kuznetsov added his second of the night with help from Cox and Bacon.

However, the Moccasins stormed back early in the third with two goals in ten seconds from Yianni Liarakos and Austin Albrecht, turning a one-goal deficit into a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Despite multiple late power plays and a pulled goalie, the Zydeco couldn't find the equalizer.

Final Score: Monroe 5, Baton Rouge 4

Shots on Goal: Monroe 38 - Baton Rouge 22

Power Play: BRZ 0-for-5 | MRM 1-for-6

Goaltender Juho Nupponen was a bright spot, recording 33 saves on 38 shots and keeping the Zydeco within striking distance throughout and making two highlight reel saves to rob the Moccasins.

Weekend Takeaways

- Offensive Leaders: Narek Aleksanyan (3 G), Dmitry Kuznetsov (3 G, 1 A), Jake Cox (1 G, 3 A)

- Special Teams: Power play clicked once on the weekend (1-for-12), while the penalty kill held Monroe to 1-for-11.

- Goaltending Rotation: Stephens and Nupponen each made starts, combining for 54 saves on 71 shots.

Looking Ahead

The Zydeco return to the Raising Canes River Center next weekend for HOME OPENING WEEKEND as they take on the Columbus River Dragons! Be sure to get your tickets to cheer on your Zydeco by visiting teams TicketMaster page, calling 225-515-PUCK, or by emailing lucy@brzydeco.com for any group ticket inquiries!







