Scarecrows Rally, But Fall Short 4-3

Published on October 27, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Scarecrows entered Saturday night on their first losing streak in history and were looking for an opportunity to come out stronger after a 3-0 loss on Friday night in their first matchup with the Prowlers.

Topeka found the board early tonight as just 4:43 into the game with Brett Lockhart and Austin Fetterly in the box giving the Scarecrows a 5 on 3 power play a puck jumped out in front of the net and Avery Smith leaped into the air to knock it down and shovel it into the net. Though at first it took a review the referees confirmed it touched Avery's stick and gave Topeka the 1-0 lead. With less than a minute to go in the period and once again on a 5 on 3 power play Topeka lit the lamp again as Elijah Wilson took a big wind up and slapped one past Reid Cooper for the 2-0 lead.

The Prowlers came out in the period of the long change and kept attacking. Their head coach/gm/player Matt Graham found a way to beat Daniil Bryzgalov after two other shots left a rebound sitting there for Graham and cut the deficit to 2-1 12:01 into period two. Five minutes later at 17:17 Arttu Heikkila found a chance of his own on a rush play to beat Bryzgalov bar down to tie up the game 2-2 and just 25 seconds later Graham chipped in his second of the night to give Port Huron a 3-2 lead.

It took over half a period but the Scarecrows found the game typing goal 12:37 into the third as Connor Lind jumped into the rush and buried one past Cooper to tie the game at three goals a piece. However the game was decided on a late power 5 on 3 power play as Austin Fetterly beat Bryzgalov for the 4-3 victory.

