Crustaceans Mark Return to the Tank with Thunderbird Thrashing

ATHENS, GEORGIA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Twin City Thunderbirds 6-2 Saturday night at Akins Ford Arena, marking their return home with a win against Continental Division competition.

Twelve minutes into the matchup, Crustacean Nation was brought to its feet as Gleb Bandurkin converted a slick feed from Luke Croucher.

Croucher wasn't done there, as he did the same for Michael Greco's laser four minute later.

Twenty-one seconds after the hosts made it 2-0, the Thunderbirds scratched one back with a Gus Ford tally.

With the home fans happy to see his comeback, Kayson Gallant scored his first of the year in the second period with a diving poke check effort past Twin City netminder, Boris Babik.

A pair of power-play goals were exchanged between the two teams, with Filip Virgili deflecting in his sixth of the year and Ford grabbing his second of the game.

Two stunning goals finished off the night with aplomb for Athens, as Garrett Milan opened Babik up with dazzling dekes and Carter Shinkaruk slapped one in from the right circle.

The Rock Lobsters (4-0-0-0, 12 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena for another game against the Twin City Thunderbirds on Halloween night at 7:05 p.m.







