Hat Tricks, Coca-Cola Continue Partnership in Year Two of Five-Year Deal

August 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are thrilled to celebrate the second year of their five-year partnership agreement with Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast.

The valued relationship has been in place since the team's inception in 2019. Under the agreement, Coca-Cola remains the official beverage partner of the Danbury Hat Tricks, furthering its commitment to both the team and the local community.

Coca-Cola has played a vital role in enhancing the fan experience at the Danbury Ice Arena, offering a wide selection of its iconic beverages to Hat Tricks fans during all home games and events. This ongoing partnership reflects Coca-Cola's strong support for local hockey and the Hat Tricks' mission to deliver high-level entertainment and community engagement throughout the greater Danbury area.

"We're proud to have Coca-Cola as the official beverage of the Danbury Hat Tricks," Hat Tricks president Herm Sorcher said. "We look forward to continuing to work with such an industry leader. As we always say, 'Our Coke will make you smile.'"







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.