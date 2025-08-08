Hat Tricks Acquire Defenseman Connor Craig from Pee Dee

August 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have acquired defenseman Connor Craig from the Pee Dee IceCats in exchange for defenseman Xavier Abdella.

Craig, 21, skated in 51 of Hockey Club Venom's 53 games last season. In his first full professional campaign, the 5-foot-8, 155-pounder tallied 28 points on six goals and 22 assists with 22 penalty minutes, proving to be a bright spot on a depleted Venom blue line. He logged heavy minutes in every situation and potted his first professional goal on Jan. 19 against the Binghamton Black Bears.

The Smiths Falls, Ontario, native dominated the USPHL Premier in 2023-24, posting 67 points (seven goals, 60 assists) in 44 games with the Elmira Impact. He added two assists in four playoff games before joining the Elmira River Sharks for a short five-game stint, recording one assist.

"The sky is the limit for Connor Craig," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said. "Last year he really caught my attention as a two-way defenseman who moves the puck well and can absolutely fly. For being just 21 years old, he has the IQ of a veteran. I have to credit coach MJ Maerkl for really breaking down his play and the type of person he is off the ice. It was a no-brainer to see if he was available."

Abdella, 28, was a mainstay on the Hat Tricks blue line for three seasons. The Albany, New York, native had an abbreviated 2024-25 campaign after sustaining a lower-body injury in the third game of the season. Despite the extended absence, he appeared in 16 games (five assists, 16 penalty minutes, plus-14 rating), becoming playoff eligible and adding one assist in three postseason outings.

With Danbury, the 6-foot-1 defenseman suited up in 92 games, recording 22 points (one goal, 21 assists) with 75 penalty minutes. His lone goal in a Hat Tricks uniform came Nov. 24, 2023, against the Black Bears.

In three postseasons, Abdella registered four assists in 16 playoff games, highlighted by the most important helper in franchise history, setting up Michael Marchesan's game-winning goal in Game 5 of the Commissioner's Cup Finals.

"Obviously, to gain a great player you have to give one up," Galante commented. "Xavier is a guy who is highly sought after, and rightfully so. He will be a tremendous asset to Pee Dee, and we can't thank him enough for all he's done here in Danbury."







