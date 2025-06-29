IceCats Land Dynamic Duo in 3-Team Trade

June 29, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

FLORENCE, SC - In a blockbuster deal, the Pee Dee IceCats have acquired forwards Houston Wilson and Dustin Jesseau in a three-way trade involving the Monroe Moccasins and Biloxi Breakers.

Wilson, a familiar face to IceCats Head Coach and GM Gary Graham, is a dynamic forward known for his speed and playmaking. Jesseau adds a gritty edge and scoring punch to the IceCats' offense.

"Having Houston back is something I'm really excited about," said Coach Graham. "We've built a strong connection during our time together in Pensacola with the Ice Flyers. He's a competitor, a leader, and someone who knows how to elevate the team around him."

The trade saw defenseman Sam Turner go to the Monroe Moccasins, while Biloxi acquired Declan Conway and Trey Fischer.

The IceCats are building momentum ahead of their inaugural season, and with Wilson and Jesseau on board, the roar in Pee Dee just got a lot louder.







