Monroe Moccasins Acquire Defenseman Sam Turner in 3-Way Trade

June 29, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins have made a move to strengthen their blue line, acquiring defenseman Sam Turner in a three-team trade involving the Pee Dee IceCats and Biloxi Breakers.

Turner, an offensive defenseman, is expected to bring veteran poise and a scoring touch to the Moccasins' blue line.

"Adding Sam gives us the kind of offensive touch on the blue line we were lacking last season," said Associate Head Coach Gary Gill. "We are focused on adding strong defensemen to our blue line for this upcoming season."

Associate Head Coach Jay Croop echoed the sentiment: "This is a move we've been eager to make, Sam brings exactly what we need on the back end-stability, strength, and leadership."

The trade saw forwards Houston Wilson and Dustin Jesseau heading to the IceCats, while Biloxi received forwards Declan Conway and Trey Fischer.

Sam Turner is expected to join the team immediately as Monroe continues to build for a dominant debut season in the Snake Pit.







