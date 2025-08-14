Pee Dee IceCats Announce Partnership with Dunrite Automotive & Transmission

FLORENCE, S.C. - The Pee Dee IceCats are proud to welcome Dunrite Automotive & Transmission as an official corporate partner for the 2025 season.

For more than 30 years, Dunrite Automotive & Transmission has been a trusted name in the Florence community. What began as a small shop with just a few employees and a commitment to "doing things right" has grown into a thriving, family-owned and operated company with multiple locations and a skilled team of dedicated professionals.

From the beginning, honesty has been the foundation of Dunrite's success. Every repair is performed "DunRite" - with transparency, skill, and care. The company's mission is clear: to provide ethical and honest automotive repair to the motoring public, while treating customers like family and making a positive impact in the community.

As Florence eagerly anticipates the IceCats' return to the ice, Dunrite Automotive & Transmission is proud to stand alongside fans in support of the team. "For us, it's about more than fixing cars - it's about being part of something bigger, building relationships, and keeping our community moving forward."

The Pee Dee IceCats are grateful for Dunrite's commitment to the community and look forward to a strong partnership both on and off the ice.

For information on becoming a corporate partner with the Pee Dee IceCats, please contact partnerships@peedeeprohockey.com.







