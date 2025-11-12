Blue Ridge Bobcats Acquire Defenseman Seth Bacon from Baton Rouge Zydeco

Published on November 12, 2025

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, have announced the acquisition of defenseman Seth Bacon from the Baton Rouge Zydeco in exchange for financial considerations.

The 5'11", 195-pound Georgia native played last season with the Monroe Moccasins (FPHL), where he recorded 4 goals, 13 assists, and 96 penalty minutes in 51 games. Bacon also tallied 3 points in 2 games this season with Baton Rouge.

Prior to his professional career, Bacon played junior hockey with the NAHL's Austin Bruins, where he posted 7 points and 54 penalty minutes.

"We like the style of game Seth brings to the table," said Bobcats Management. "He's a solid, edgy, stay-at-home defenseman who isn't afraid to throw big hits."

In other team news, the Bobcats will be without the services of forward Brandon Reller this coming weekend against Twin City, as he has received a two-game suspension from the league following actions in last Saturday's game. Reller is expected to return to the lineup next weekend when the Bobcats take on the Port Huron Prowlers.

