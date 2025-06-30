IceCats Acquire Forward Tate Leeson from Watertown Wolves

June 30, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Pee Dee IceCats have announced the acquisition of forward Tate Leeson from the Watertown Wolves in exchange for financial considerations.

As the IceCats prepare for their inaugural season in the FPHL, Leeson brings offensive firepower and valuable league experience to the Pee Dee lineup. The Ontario native has played in three FPHL seasons (2022-25), he has accumulated 63 goals and 68 assists for 131 points in 101 regular-season games, showcasing his ability to finish plays and create opportunities under pressure. Known for his speed, shot accuracy, and relentless work ethic, Leeson adds firepower to the IceCats forward group.

"We're excited to bring in a player like Tate who can make an immediate impact on both ends of the ice," said IceCats Head Coach and General Manager Gary Graham. "As we build the foundation of this team, bringing in a forward with his offensive skill set and league experience was a key move. He plays with energy, creates scoring chances, and knows how to finish. He's the kind of player who sets the tone for a new franchise."

