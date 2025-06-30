Pee Dee IceCats Add Veteran Presence on the Blue Line with Signing of Timur Rasulov

June 30, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







Florence, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats announced today the signing of veteran defenseman Timur Rasulov, bringing a poised, experienced presence to the team's defensive core ahead of its inaugural season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

Rasulov, 36, most recently played for CSM Dunărea Galați in Romania, where he recorded 24 points (2 goals, 22 assists) in 35 games during the 2024-25 season. Known for his smooth skating, playmaking from the back end, and high hockey IQ, Rasulov will be leaned on to provide leadership and stability as the IceCats lay the foundation for success in year one.

"Timur is a fantastic addition to our roster," said IceCats Head Coach and General Manager Gary Graham. "He's calm under pressure, sees the ice extremely well, and has the ability to transition the puck with confidence. His experience will be invaluable to our locker room and to the younger guys we're bringing in."

Rasulov brings a wealth of professional experience, including time in the MOL Liga and Romanian leagues, making him one of the most seasoned international players to join the IceCats so far. His arrival marks another major step in shaping a competitive, high-character lineup in Florence.

Team Owner Parker Moskal also praised the signing as a reflection of the IceCats' commitment to building a winning program from day one.

"We brought Gary Graham in because of his proven ability to recruit high-level talent, and this is exactly the kind of signing that proves why," said Moskal. "Timur is a player who brings maturity, skill, and the kind of experience that's going to help define what IceCats hockey is all about. We're building something special here in Pee Dee."

The IceCats are set to make their FPHL debut this fall at the Florence Center.







