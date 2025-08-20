Hat Tricks Sign Dispersal Draft Selection Mathias Tellström

Published on August 20, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Mathias Tellström on a PTO contract for the 2025-26 season.

Tellström, 28, was selected by the Hat Tricks in May's FPHL Dispersal Draft from the Motor City Rockers. The 6-foot-2 righty appeared in 33 games with Motor City in 2024-25, recording 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) and 26 penalty minutes. The Linköping, Sweden, native began the year with the Monroe Moccasins, scoring once in four games before being released.

"Telly is always noticeable on the ice, not just because of his size, but because he plays hard and has a great motor," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said. "Every former teammate I've spoken with has nothing but praise for him. He's going to be a great teammate and a strong addition to our team on and off the ice."

After two seasons overseas and a two-year hiatus from hockey (2020-22), Tellström returned to North America, signing with the Watertown Wolves for the 2022-23 season. In his first year in the FPHL, he totaled 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in 39 games, finishing as one of the team's top point producers.

In 2023-24, he split time between the Port Huron Prowlers and Baton Rouge Zydeco. Tellström registered three points (one goal, two assists) in five games with the Prowlers and added 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) and 14 penalty minutes in 15 games with the Zydeco.

After playing four years in Sweden (2011-15), Tellström moved to North America to join the Metro Jets of the NA3HL from 2015 to 2017. During his time in Michigan, he totaled 152 points in 88 games, including a standout 2016-17 campaign in which he posted 77 points in 47 games and helped lead the team to a perfect 47-0-0 regular-season record.

He turned pro the following season in the SPHL, skating in 15 games with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and tallying two goals and one assist before returning to Sweden.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.