River Dragons Welcome Back Jestin Somero

Published on August 19, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons are excited to announce that forward Jestin Somero will be returning for the upcoming season.

Somero, 26, recently wrapped up his first year with the River Dragons, playing in 48 regular-season games and recording 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists).

The New Ipswich, New Hampshire native kicked off his FPHL career with the Binghamton Black Bears during the 2022-23 season, making an immediate impact by tallying 10 points (six goals, four assists) in just nine regular-season games.

He carried his success into the following campaign, by registering 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 35 regular season contests, while serving as a key contributor to Binghamton's Commissioner's Cup Championship. His strong play earned him a call-up to the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen, where he appeared in 10 games.

"Jestin was a pleasant surprise last season," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said."His versatility and diverse skill set stood out, and he never hesitated to battle in the tough areas. His shot was a huge plus, and his overall tenacity made him a key part of shutting down top opponents."

Before joining the FPHL, Somero played his collegiate hockey at SUNY-Morrisville, where he skated in 66 games across three seasons, accumulating 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists).







