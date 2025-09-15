Topeka Scarecrows Send Players to Participate in Allen Americans Camp

Published on September 15, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







TOPEKA,KS - The Topeka Scarecrows are proud to announce that ahead of their inaugural season players from their roster will participate in the Allen Americans ECHL preseason camp.

The Americans coaching staff selected several players from the Scarecrows roster to be invited to camp. The Scarecrows players will be traveling down to Allen,TX to participate in joint ice sessions Saturday October 4th and Sunday October 5th which will give our players an opportunity to be seen and scouted by the Americans new coaching staff led by head coach Steve Martinson who, last season, coached the Athens Rock Lobsters in the FPHL. Martinson is the all-time winningest coach in minor pro hockey history.

"This is a great opportunity for the Scarecrows players to show off their talent level to an ECHL head coach, Mr. Steve Martinson." Robbie Nichols said of the opportunity.

"I know there are a lot of players with Topeka that can play given the opportunity. When you are working with the AHL as a franchise you really want to be exclusive with your pipeline as they are using your players to come in and out of the lineup. That is the same model we will be using with Topeka. Robbie and I have been working in tandem to make sure he has players that are ready to step right into our ECHL lineup. Robbie and I played and worked together for many years so it's really easy to work with Topeka. I'm looking forward to a great relationship moving forward." Coach Martinson said.

Season Tickets and Group tickets (groups are 15+ tickets) are available now with Single Game Seats set to go live in the coming months. If you are interested in Season Tickets or Group Seats, please email FPHLTopeka@gmail.com or fill out the form on our website today. Home Opener against the Biloxi Breakers is October 17th and 18th here at the Stormont Vail Events Center at 7:05pm! #ProHockeyisBack







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.