River Dragons Sign Tyler Barrow for 2025-26 Season

Published on August 30, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that forward Tyler Barrow has signed with the club for the 2025-26 season.

Barrow, 27, brings a wealth of experience to the River Dragons, having played across multiple leagues in North America and Europe throughout his professional career. His most recent stops include the Hammer Eisbären (Oberliga Nord, Hamm, Germany), Fayetteville Marksmen (SPHL, Fayetteville, North Carolina), Peoria Rivermen (SPHL, Peoria, Illinois), and the Liège Bulldogs (CEHL, Liege, Belgium). He has also played with DVTK Jegesmedvék (Erste Liga, Miskolc, Hungary) and the Manchester Storm (EIHL, Manchester, England).

"I'm excited to be joining the River Dragons," Tyler Barrow said. "I've heard nothing but great things about the organization, the city, and the fans. I can't wait to get started this October. See you soon, River Dragon fans!"

During his time in North America, Barrow has proven to be especially effective, recording 97 points (40g, 57a) in 89 combined SPHL games with Fayetteville and Peoria. During the 2023-24 year, Barrow wore an 'A' with the Marksmen, posting 41 points in 39 games.

"Tyler is a dynamic two-way player with a proven track record, consistently averaging over a point per game across various leagues," River Dragons COO Jeff Croop commented. "We're thrilled he decided to join the River Dragons family, especially given the strong interest he had received."

From Massapequa, New York, Barrow played four seasons at Wilkes University (NCAA Division III, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania), where he was teammates with current River Dragon Ryan Galvin. In 88 games with his collegiate club, Barrow registered 132 points (52 goals, 80 assists). As a result of his strong play, Barrow garnered several accolades, including being named USCHO Rookie of the Year. He was also honored as the MAC Offensive Player of the Year for two consecutive seasons (2019-20 and 2020-21) and earned First Team All-Conference (MAC) honors in all four years.

Tyler will wear #8 with the River Dragons.

The wait is almost over! Don't miss a moment of the action this year by securing your season tickets today. For details and to reserve your seats, call our ticketing department at 706-507-4625, or fill out the form HERE!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 30, 2025

River Dragons Sign Tyler Barrow for 2025-26 Season - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.