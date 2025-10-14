Loik Plouffe Returns to the River Dragons

Published on October 14, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that defenseman Loik Plouffe has returned to the club, after spending training camp with the Huntsville Havoc of the SPHL.

Plouffe, 21, skated in 10 regular-season games with the River Dragons to conclude last season, while additionally appearing in six playoff games. On April 4 at the Monroe Moccasins, he notched his first goal, which came shorthanded and was the game winner.

"Loik was a great addition last year," Head Coach Jerome Bechard commented. "He skates really well and brings a strong physical presence to the ice. We are excited to have him with us from the start this season and see the impact he can make."

Plouffe's development prior to joining Columbus showcased the same attributes Bechard praised. Hailing from Gatineau, Quebec, Plouffe made an immediate impact at the collegiate ranks, winning a QCHL (Quebec College Hockey League) Championship with the Cégep Outaouais Griffons in his first and only season with the team. He soon transitioned to the junior level, flourishing with his hometown Flames in the QJHL (Quebec Junior Hockey League). In 80 total games with Gatineau, Plouffe recorded 59 points (24 goals, 35 assists).

Following the 2023-24 campaign with Gatineau, Plouffe joined the USPHL, splitting time between the Richmond Generals and the Charlotte Rush. He proved to be productive, registering 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 35 games.

The River Dragons will be back in action on Friday night from the Hitachi Energy Arena in Wytheville, Virginia, when the club battles Blue Ridge at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. on YouTube, Facebook, and Sporfie!







