Ryan Hunter Returns to the River Dragons

Published on October 20, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that forward Ryan Hunter has returned to the club, after spending training camp with the Allen Americans of the ECHL.

The 23-year-old has appeared in 98 games with Columbus over the past three seasons, recording 127 points (55 goals, 72 assists). Following the 2023-24 campaign, Hunter was named the FPHL Rookie of the Year after tallying 75 points in 52 games. Last season, Hunter earned call-ups with both the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (SPHL, Roanoke, Virginia) and the Peoria Rivermen (SPHL, Peoria, Illinois).

"When I spoke with Marty (Steve Martinson) down in Allen, he said Ryan made a real impression picking up an assist and creating a few strong scoring chances during scrimmage action," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "At the end of the day, there's no question he can skate and compete at that level. With that said, we're fortunate to have him back here."

Before joining the River Dragons, Hunter played 61 NOJHL (Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League) games with the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners (Kirkland Lake, Ontario) and Cochrane Crunch (Cochrane, Ontario). He then skated in 39 games with the Red Lake Miners (Red Lake, Ontario) in the SIJHL (Superior International Junior Hockey League), registering 73 points (29 goals, 44 assists) and helping the club capture the league championship. Hunter carried that momentum into the following season, serving as captain of the Bradford Bulls (GMHL, Bradford, Ontario) and producing 116 points (51 goals, 65 assists) in 41 games.

In addition, forward Alexandre Joanette and goaltender Connor Green have been released.

The River Dragons will be back in action on October 31, from the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, when the club battles the Zydeco at 8:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. on YouTube, Facebook, and Sporfie!

Note: This year's season ticket pick-up party for Inside Edge Club members will be this Sunday, October 26, at 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. in the courtyard at The Loft! If you can't make it to the event, you can pick up your season tickets at the River Dragons front office starting Monday, October 27, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.