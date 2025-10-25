FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

TOPEKA SCARECROWS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

Cooper Blanks 'Crows

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - 13 days after becoming the first goaltender with a shutout in the FPHL this season, Reid Cooper became the first to two shutouts after he made 18 saves in a 3-0 Prowlers win over the Topeka Scarecrows.

"He played outstanding," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "You saw it, a couple of breakdowns and they got a couple of good looks. He just made game-changing saves. He steadied the storm back there."

It took over 33 minutes of game time to find the first goal and it came from a gift. With Port Huron on a power play, the Scarecrows took another one. The Prowlers tried to give away the puck to make it a five-on-three advantage but they refused to touch it so Alex Johnson ripped it home from the high slot for his third of the season.

A few minutes later, Vincent Dekumbis pulled the puck out of a pile in the corner. He moved up the wall, turned and fired a shot from a sharp angle. It got through a moving screen and beat Sammy Bernard, who never saw it as it found the top shelf.

Port Huron put the game away late in the third as Arttu Heikkilä slid home his own rebound off a pass from Reggie Millette. Topeka only managed three shots on goal in the final 20 minutes.

"The boys really kept it clean in the third," Cooper said. "We had to battle through a few penalty kills but, honestly, the boys played great defensively. We stuck to our structure and it paid off."

Blake Anderson picked up his first point as a Prowler with an assist on Dekumbis' goal while Cooper moved to 4-1-0 on the season.

Bernard stopped 24 shots in net.

The teams match up for the second time ever on Oct. 25 at McMorran Place with a 7:05 P.M. puck drop. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

Scarecrows Unable to Net Anything Against Prowlers, Fall 3-0

by Jon Kliment

Port Huron, MI - The Scarecrows and the Prowlers met up for the first of 10 matchups this season on Friday night. As both teams looked to set the tone and improve on a 3-1-0-0 record early in the season. As both teams look for superiority in the Empire division their playoff hopes could ride on the results of this season series.

After playing a tight feeling out style in period one it was the Prowlers who finally found the net first late in period two as on a delayed penalty Hugo Koch skated by the puck and Alex Johnson scooped it up firing it past an unsuspecting Sammy Bernard for the 1-0 lead 13:38 into the second period. 2:52 later Vincent Dekumbis added a second goal for the Prowlers to give them the 2-0 lead on an odd angle shot that beat Bernard high.

Late in the third Arttu Heikkila took three attempts but was able to stretch out Bernard enough to beat him and give Port Huron the 3-0 win.

Bernard stopped 24 of 27 in the loss.

The Scarecrows return to action tomorrow night once again taking on the Prowlers at 7:05pm ET. Join us on Youtube and Sporfie!

ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS at PEE DEE ICECATS

IceCats Fall Late in Athens Despite Strong Start

by Allissa Young

Florence, SC - The ice was slick, the crowd was roaring, and the tension was electric. In a Federal Prospects Hockey League thriller Friday night, the Pee Dee IceCats jumped out to an early lead but couldn't hold off a third-period surge, falling 4-3 to the Athens Rock Lobsters.

First Period: Pee Dee Comes Out Firing

The IceCats wasted no time setting the tone. Just over five minutes into the opening frame, defenseman Jake Jurgeneit (#5) blasted home his first of the season from the top of the circle, assisted by brothers Patriks (#27) and Dominiks Marcinkevics (#11).

Moments later, Athens found themselves shorthanded after a roughing call to Michael Greco (#98). Pee Dee made them pay. On the ensuing power play, Dominiks Marcinkevics buried a rebound at 9:49, set up by Chance Adrian (#14) to double the lead and quiet the home crowd.

Goaltending and structure carried Pee Dee through the remainder of the period, fending off a push from Athens' Eric Neiley (#7) and Garrett Milan (#10). The IceCats skated to intermission up 2-0.

Second Period: Momentum Swings Back

Athens came out of the locker room with purpose. At 6:18, Neiley broke through for the Rock Lobsters, cutting the deficit to 2-1 off helpers from Milan and Daniil Glukharev (#77).

But the IceCats answered quickly. At 10:56, Patriks Marcinkevics converted a slick feed from his brother Dominiks and Timur Rasulov (#7) to restore the two-goal cushion.

The response was short-lived, though. Just 46 seconds later, Milan struck back for Athens, again with Neiley and Matthew Garcia (#36) assisting. The Rock Lobsters had life, trailing 3-2 heading into the third.

Third Period: Late Surge Stuns IceCats

The final frame was a back-and-forth chess match until the closing minutes. Athens pulled goaltender Carter McPhail (#33) for the extra attacker and were rewarded when Gleb Bandurkin (#12) found the equalizer at 2:05, with Glukharev and Jordan Rosenbaum (#65) earning assists.

The IceCats pressed for a go-ahead goal, generating quality looks from Konstantin Chernyuk (#13) and Trevor Lord (#16), but McPhail slammed the door. With time winding down, Athens' Luke Croucher (#3) delivered the dagger, firing home the game-winner at 4:54 with assists to Glukharev and Carter Shinkaruk (#14).

Despite controlling play early, Pee Dee couldn't withstand the late surge as Athens completed the comeback to win 4-3.

Next Up

The IceCats continue their road swing Saturday night in Wytheville, VA, taking on the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Pee Dee returns home Friday, October 31, for Halloween Night, with tickets available at PeeDeeProHockey.com or at the Florence Center box office on game day.

LOBSTERS TURN UP THE HEAT IN FLORENCE, FREEZE OUT THE ICE CATS

by Britton Briley

Florence, SC - The Athens Rock Lobsters clawed their way back from an early deficit to secure a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over the Pee Dee Ice Cats on Friday night at the Florence Civic Center. The matchup marked the first-ever meeting between the two southern rivals and the start of what promises to be a fierce 14-game season series.

The Rock Lobsters came out slow in the opening frame as the Ice Cats struck early, finding the back of the net just five minutes in. #5 Jake Jurgeneit capitalized on a setup from #27 Patriks Marcinkevics to open the scoring. Pee Dee extended their lead later in the period on the power play, when #11 Dominiks Marcinkevics, assisted by #14 Chance Adrian, made it 2-0. Athens faced adversity early, drawing two first-period penalties, a two-minute roughing call against #98 Michael Greco and another two-minute tripping penalty from #10 Garrett Milan that kept the team on its heels.

The second period, however, saw the tides begin to turn. The Rock Lobsters began finding their rhythm and cut the deficit in half at 6:18 when #7 Eric Neiley buried his first of the night, assisted by Milan and #77 Daniil Glukharev. Just six seconds later, a holding penalty on Pee Dee's #4 Austin Pickford gave Athens a chance to equalize on the power play, but the Ice Cats held strong. Midway through the period, the Ice Cats pushed their lead to 3-1 on a goal from Patriks Marcinkevics, assisted by Dominiks Marcinkevics and #7 Timur Rasulov. The response from Athens was immediate; just 14 seconds later, "Super Milan" (#10 Garrett Milan) buried one of his own off a setup from Neiley to bring the Rock Lobsters back within one.

Goaltender #33 Carter McPhail stood tall through a barrage of late second-period shots, stopping six in the final three minutes to keep Athens within striking distance heading into the third.

The final period was fast, physical, and full of fireworks. Just over two minutes in, #12 Gleb Bandurkin evened the score at 3-3, assisted by Glukharev and #65 Jordan Rosenbaum. The intensity only ramped up from there; Neiley capped off a Gordie Howe Hat Trick after dropping the gloves with Pee Dee's #9 Charlie Bedard, earning both men five-minute majors and setting up a spirited 4-on-4 stretch of hockey.

Moments later, Athens seized control. Rookie #3 Luke Croucher found the back of the net to give the Rock Lobsters their first lead of the night, assisted by Glukharev and captain #14 Carter Shinkaruk. The Ice Cats emptied their net in the closing minute for an extra attacker, but the Rock Lobsters defense,anchored by McPhail's clutch goaltending, held strong to seal the comeback win.

The Athens Rock Lobsters (3-0-0-0, 9 pts) continue their undefeated start and return home Saturday, October 25, for Opening Night at Akins Ford Arena against the Twin City Thunderbirds. Doors open early for pregame festivities, grab your tickets here and be part of the energy as The Tank comes alive for the 2025-26 home opener!

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Binghamton Survives Wolves Comeback

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - For the second time in two weeks, the Wolves and Black Bears squared off in a home and home series, with the first game of the weekend taking place in the Watertown Municipal Arena. The Black Bears have taken both of the previous games, squeaking out a shootout win on opening night, 5-4, then picking up a 7-3 win the following night.

The Black Bears dominated the first twenty minutes of play, taking a 5-1 lead at the end of the frame.

First to strike was Scott Ramaekers at the 1:00 minute mark assisted by Zachary Desmaires, and CJ Stubbs.

Just a minute and ten seconds later, Auistin d'Orazio scored at 2:10 to extend the lead., assisted by Desmaires and Cameron Clark.

Ivan Bonderenko would add his name to the score sheet at the 9:51 mark, assisted by Stubbs and Mac Jansen, extending the lead to 3-0.

Gavin Yates had a shot pop into the air that dropped behind the Wolves starting keeper Breandan Colgan, making it 4-0 at the 12:50 mark, ending Colgans evening early.

The Wolves found some life at the 15:22 point when newly added Boston Bird slapped a shot past Connor McAnanama, cutting the Bears lead to 4-1, wuthAndrew Uturo getting the helper.

The joy didn't last long for the Wolves as Emery Emerson redirected a shot through the five hole of new keeper Matt Lenz, and put the lead back to 4 at the 15:51 mark.

Just:14 into the second period, Watertown would get back on the board when Egor Fillipov lit the lamp making it 5-2 with assists going to Darion Benchich and Ryan Gil.

At the 8:11 mark the Wolves pulled within 2 when Steven Klinck sniped a shot from just inside the blue line assisted by Boston Bird.

Darion Benchich added to Watertown's total making 5-4 slapping home a rebound, assisted by Yefim Mishkin.

The game would head to the final period with the score 5-4 in favor of the Black Bears, with the Black Bears outshooting Watertown through the first 40 minutes.

The final period would be a scoreless battle with both goalkeepers making some outstanding saves along the way. Shots on goal would be in favor of the Black Bears 31-20 in the contest.

Next weekend the Wolves head to Danbury for the weekend, while the Black Bears head out on the road to Port Huron for two games. The Wolves are back home on Nov. 7th to host Danbury.

Black Bears Improve to 5-0-0

by Brooks Hill

Watertown, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 5-4 on Friday night. Binghamton picks up their third victory of the season series and improves to 5-0-0 on the season.

Binghamton came out of the gates on fire and determined to have a hot start. The Black Bears scored a minute into the game thanks to Scott Ramaekers tallying his second of the year. Just 70 seconds later, Jacob Shankar was able to score his first professional goal putting Binghamton up by a pair. They weren't done there either; Ivan Bonderanko and Gavin Yates on the power play, were able to chase the Watertown goalie from the game, making it 4-0. The Wolves put a stop to the Binghamton run with their only goal of the frame. Before the teams headed to the rooms, Emerson Emery scored his first of the year, giving the Black Bears a 5-1 advantage.

The script flipped in the second as the Wolves turned up the pressure. Watertown scored 14 seconds into the frame and tallied a pair of goals at 8:11 and 9:00 of the period. What was a four-goal lead had diminished to a single-goal affair. Binghamton still held a 5-4 lead going into the second intermission.

10 different penalties were issued in the third, primarily to the Wolves. Watertown was unable to sustain offensive pressure and find the equalizer. Binghamton made the plays in the third when they needed too, and despite not scoring in the second and third, win the game 5-4.

Binghamton improves to 5-0-0 and sits at the top of the Empire Division with 14 points.

BATON ROUGE ZYDECO at MONROE MOCCASINS

MOCCASINS SURGE PAST ZYDECO 6-3 IN RIVALRY CLASH

by Joseph Furtado

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins erupted for three goals in the second period and never looked back taking down the Baton Rouge Zydeco 6-3 on Friday night at the Monroe Civic Center.

Baton Rouge opened the scoring at 9:46 of the first period as Scott Shorrock converted off a turnover to make it 1-0. Monroe responded at 16:12 when captain Frank Schumacher buried a backdoor pass to tie the game 1-1.

The Moccasins seized control in the second period. Just 1:33 in, Austin Albrecht gave Monroe its first lead on a pass from Tucker Scantlebury. Casey Gerstein added to the lead at 8:29, netting his first professional goal by beating Bailey Stephens on the blocker side.

Baton Rouge cut the deficit to one at 9:57 on a power-play goal from Narek Aleksanyan, but Sam Turner restored the two-goal cushion at 16:17 with a wrist shot from the blueline to make it 4-2.

Monroe put the game out of reach late in the third. Daryk Dubé-Plouffe scored an empty-net goal at 17:56, followed 21 seconds later by Rasmus Asp to extend the lead to 6-2. Jake Cox added a late tally for Baton Rouge at 19:03, but it wasn't enough to mount a comeback.

The Moccasins now improve to 2-1-0-0-0, while the Zydeco drop to 1-1-0-0-0. Both teams will meet again tomorrow night at the Monroe Civic Center.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at TWIN CITY THUNDERBIRDS

Thunderbirds Drop Home Game Against Bobcats

by Kendall Grayson

Winston-Salem, NC - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), dropped a game to the Blue Ridge Bobcats Friday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena by a final score of 5-1. Gus Ford netted the Thunderbirds' lone goal during the contest. Twin City will return to action tomorrow in a road game against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Puck drop for the matchup is scheduled for 7:05pm ET.

Kyle Heitzner opened the scoring in Friday's game with an even-strength goal at 5:50 of the 1st period. Michael Mercurio and Daniel Martin each recorded an assist on the scoring play. Carson Andreoli netted a goal at 7:27 of the opening period to increase the Bobcats' lead to two goals. The goal was assisted by Kyle Heitzner and Brandon Reller. Gus Ford scored a power play goal for the Thunderbirds with less than seven minutes to go in the 1st period to cut Twin City's deficit to 2-1. Roman Kraemer notched an assist on the scoring play. The Thunderbirds outshot the Bobcats by a 17-15 margin during the 1st period, but trailed by a goal entering the 2nd period.

Blue Ridge netted two goals during Friday's middle period to take a 4-1 advantage in the contest. Kyle Heitzner scored his second goal of the matchup at 8:27 of the 2nd period to increase the Blue Ridge lead to two goals. Daniel Martin and Robin Eriksson each recorded an assist on the play. Brandon Reller scored an unassisted goal with less than six minutes to play in the period to give the Bobcats a 4-1 advantage in the matchup. Blue Ridge outshot Twin City 17-14 during the 2nd period, and carried a three-goal lead into Friday's final period.

Brandon Reller scored the only goal of the final period to give Blue Ridge a 5-1 victory in the battle. The goal was netted shorthanded at 2:17 of the 3rd period. The Bobcats outshot the Thunderbirds 13-10 in the 3rd period, and 45-41 overall during the matchup.

Dysen Skinner dropped the game in net for the Thunderbirds in a 40-save-on-45-shot effort. Hunter Virostek recorded the win in net for the Bobcats after making 40 saves on 41 shots.

The Thunderbirds will hit the road for the first time this season tomorrow for a matchup against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Puck drop for the battle is set for 7:05 pm ET. Twin City's next home game will be played on Friday, November 7th, in a matchup against the Columbus River Dragons. The Thunderbirds will host the River Dragons in back-to-back nights on November 7th and November 8th. Puck drop for Friday's game is set for 7:35pm ET, and Saturday's game will begin promptly at 6:05 pm ET.







