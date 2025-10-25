Thunderbirds Drop Home Game Against Bobcats

Published on October 24, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), dropped a game to the Blue Ridge Bobcats Friday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena by a final score of 5-1.

Gus Ford netted the Thunderbirds' lone goal during the contest. Twin City will return to action tomorrow in a road game against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Puck drop for the matchup is scheduled for 7:05pm ET.

Kyle Heitzner opened the scoring in Friday's game with an even-strength goal at 5:50 of the 1st period. Michael Mercurio and Daniel Martin each recorded an assist on the scoring play. Carson Andreoli netted a goal at 7:27 of the opening period to increase the Bobcats' lead to two goals. The goal was assisted by Kyle Heitzner and Brandon Reller.

Gus Ford scored a power play goal for the Thunderbirds with less than seven minutes to go in the 1st period to cut Twin City's deficit to 2-1. Roman Kraemer notched an assist on the scoring play. The Thunderbirds outshot the Bobcats by a 17-15 margin during the 1st period, but trailed by a goal entering the 2nd period.

Blue Ridge netted two goals during Friday's middle period to take a 4-1 advantage in the contest. Kyle Heitzner scored his second goal of the matchup at 8:27 of the 2nd period to increase the Blue Ridge lead to two goals. Daniel Martin and Robin Eriksson each recorded an assist on the play. Brandon Reller scored an unassisted goal with less than six minutes to play in the period to give the Bobcats a 4-1 advantage in the matchup. Blue Ridge outshot Twin City 17-14 during the 2nd period, and carried a three-goal lead into Friday's final period.

Brandon Reller scored the only goal of the final period to give Blue Ridge a 5-1 victory in the battle. The goal was netted shorthanded at 2:17 of the 3rd period. The Bobcats outshot the Thunderbirds 13-10 in the 3rd period, and 45-41 overall during the matchup.

Dysen Skinner dropped the game in net for the Thunderbirds in a 40-save-on-45-shot effort. Hunter Virostek recorded the win in net for the Bobcats after making 40 saves on 41 shots.

The Thunderbirds will hit the road for the first time this season tomorrow for a matchup against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Puck drop for the battle is set for 7:05 pm ET.

Twin City's next home game will be played on Friday, November 7th, in a matchup against the Columbus River Dragons. The Thunderbirds will host the River Dragons in back-to-back nights on November 7th and November 8th.

Puck drop for Friday's game is set for 7:35pm ET, and Saturday's game will begin promptly at 6:05 pm ET.

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727- 2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

