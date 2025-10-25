Game Preview: Hat Tricks at Indiana Sentinels: October 25

Published on October 24, 2025

The Danbury Hat Tricks remain in search of their first win of the season, falling to 0-4-0 after a 3-0 loss to the Binghamton Black Bears on Saturday night at the Danbury Ice Arena. Danbury showed progress from Friday's 6-3 defeat, outshooting Binghamton 10-7 in the opening period and generating quality chances, including a near goal from Alexander Legkov that was overturned upon review. Newcomers Jordan Kromm and Jake Raleigh also threatened early, but the Hat Tricks couldn't convert.

Binghamton opened the scoring midway through the second period when Gavin Yates capitalized on the power play, beating goaltender Frankie McClendon with a wrist shot from the slot. The Black Bears controlled much of the third period, extending their lead five minutes in on a one-timer from Mac Jensen, assisted by Ivan Bondarenko. Jensen later added an empty-net goal in the final seconds to seal the 3-0 final.

Danbury went 0-for-3 on the power play and managed just three shots in the third period after a strong start, as the Hat Tricks were outscored 9-3 across the two-game series.

HEAD TO HEAD

Saturday (Oct. 25) and Sunday (Oct. 26) mark the first-ever meetings between the Hat Tricks and the Sentinels. The two teams will face off again on back-to-back weekends in February - first in Danbury on Valentine's weekend (Feb. 13-14), followed by a two-game set at Hamilton Community Ice Arena (Feb. 20-21).

ABOUT THE SENTINELS

The Indiana Sentinels are the Federal Prospects Hockey League's newest expansion team, joining the Empire Division for the 2025-26 season. The team was announced in May and is led by head coach Jack Hudec, a former goaltender who played in the Michigan Independence Hockey League and the FPHL. He most recently played for the Wooster Bulls of the American Premier Hockey League. Based in Columbus, Indiana, the Sentinels play at the Hamilton Community Center and Ice Arena. A major driver behind this approved expansion was the city's push to grow sports tourism, with plans for the team to move into a larger facility within three years.

Indiana is still in search of its first win in franchise history, currently sitting at 0-4-0 after dropping its two opening series to the Topeka Scarecrows (6-1, 6-4) and Athens Rock Lobsters (10-0, 7-2). The first goal in Sentinels' history was scored in the opener by rookie forward J.D. Anderson, who was signed by Danbury out of their September Free Agent Camp but released before the season. Through four games, Indiana owns a league-worst goal differential of -22, allowing at least six goals in each contest. The Sentinels have also struggled on special teams, converting just 9.7% of power-play opportunities (tied for 10th) while posting a 69.7% penalty-kill rate (worst in the league).

Veteran forward Marquis Grant-Mentis, who played last season with the Motor City Rockers and Hockey Club Venom, leads the team in points per game (1.5), recording three (two goals, one assist) in only two appearances. Tied with him in points is rookie forward Alexandre Vigor, who has tallied a goal and two assists over four games. Former Danbury Hat Tricks and Dashers Hockey Club defenseman Connor Mullins is tied for first in goals and points, contributing two goals early in the season against Topeka.

Also a former Dasher, goaltender Parker Rutherford leads the team in starts with three. He is 0-3-0 with a 6.33 goals-against average and an .875 save percentage. In the 10-0 loss against Athens, former Hat Trick Rahul Sharma started in net, allowing eight goals on 25 shots through two periods. Bryn Sommerfeldt played the final 20 minutes, giving up two goals on 10 shots.

HAT TRICKS HEADLINES

The Hat Tricks are also seeking their first win of the 2025-26 season after being swept by the Port Huron Prowlers and Binghamton Black Bears in their two opening series. Danbury's offense struggled on home ice in Game 2 of both matchups, being shut out 4-0 and 3-0. The Hat Tricks were shut out three times at home last season and four times overall.

Now facing another winless team, Danbury aims to capitalize on this weekend's trip to Indiana and tally its first win of the young season.

Danbury's new head coach, John Bierchen, will also be going for his first victory with the Hat Tricks. A former University of Alabama goaltender who most recently led Austria's Nordic Hockey Academy U20 program, Bierchen brings a goalie's perspective and a detail-focused approach that complements Danbury's hard-nosed style.

The Hat Tricks have missed the leadership and production of several longtime contributors. Defenseman and former co-head coach Kyle Gonzalez retired after anchoring the blue line for multiple seasons, while forward Connor Woolley also retired. Forward Cory Anderson, the second-leading scorer in franchise history and among the top three in team goals and points, moved into coaching. Danbury also lost forward Jacob Ratcliffe, who ranks fifth all-time in games played, fourth in points, and second in assists, along with forward Chase Harwell, who sits in the top 10 in goals, power-play goals, and short-handed goals. The Hat Tricks must also replace their high-scoring "Russian line" of Gleb Bandurkin, Vadim Frolov, and Aleksandr Vasilyev. Bandurkin, the team's 2024 Rookie and Offensive Player of the Year, was traded to the Athens Rock Lobsters; Vasilyev returned overseas; and Frolov is currently playing in the SPHL.

LEGKOV LOOKS LEGIT

Forward Alexander Legkov has been moved up in the lineup after a strong performance in the Hat Tricks' last outing against Binghamton (Oct. 18). The former EHL Forward of the Year has yet to record a point but was a constant scoring threat. The 21-year-old rookie showed impressive speed and confidence with the puck, nearly opening the scoring with a wraparound near the left post before a review confirmed the no-goal call. The Moskva, Russia native excelled last season with the New Jersey 87's (EHL), tallying 97 points (31 goals, 66 assists) in 38 games, plus 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 11 playoff games, earning first-team All-Star honors and Frozen Finals MVP.

NEW ADDITIONS

Danbury's early-season struggles have prompted a series of roster moves in recent days. On Oct. 22, the Hat Tricks traded defenseman Charlie Bedard to the Pee Dee IceCats in exchange for defenseman Jackson Legro and cash considerations. Legro, 24, is a second-year player out of the University of Southern Maine. He made his professional debut for the Monroe Moccasins last season and appeared in four games with Pee Dee earlier this year.

The next day, the Hat Tricks made another trade, sending veteran forward Denis Zaychik to the Indiana Sentinels for financial considerations.

The team also added forward Kaiden Kanderka and defenseman Ian Tookenay. Kanderka, 25, begins his professional career after four seasons at Salve Regina University and three years with the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Olds Grizzlys. Tookenay, 25, makes his pro debut following five collegiate seasons split between Norwich and Salve Regina, where he recorded 11 points in 61 games.

In the final moves of the day, the Hat Tricks signed goaltenders Sebastian Resar and Cristian Wong-Ramos. Resar, 22, arrives from the Southern Professional Hockey League's Macon Mayhem after posting a .935 save percentage in limited action last season at the University of Toronto. Wong-Ramos, 24, comes to Danbury after four years at Trine University, highlighted by an 8-4-0 record and 1.59 goals-against average in 2024-25. Each new goaltender will start a game this weekend, giving Danbury a fresh look in goal as it seeks its first win of the season.

MR. DANBURY IS BACK

Captain Jonny Ruiz returns for his sixth season in Hat City and remains the face of the franchise. The 31-year-old scored a power-play goal on Friday (Oct. 17) in Binghamton and holds every major offensive record in team history, including games played (247), points (329), goals (176), assists (153), power-play goals (51), and short-handed goals (17).

A four-time team MVP and three-time Offensive Player of the Year, Ruiz led Danbury to the 2023 Commissioner's Cup championship and continues to set the standard for leadership and production. He owns the two highest single-season point totals in team history (85 in 2021-22 and 74 in 2023-24) and the top three goal-scoring seasons (49, 38, 35). Ruiz became the first player in franchise history to surpass 300 career points on Feb. 22, 2025, against Port Huron.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Saturday, Oct. 25 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Oct. 26 (12:30 p.m.) in Columbus, Indiana versus the Indiana Sentinels.

ABOUT DANBURY HAT TRICKS:

The Danbury Hat Tricks are a professional hockey team based in Danbury, CT and compete in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Since their founding in 2019, the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Champions have brought thrilling, fast-paced, and hard-hitting hockey to the Danbury Ice Arena, earning a reputation for their competitive spirit, electric atmosphere and strong community ties. The team is dedicated to providing an unforgettable game-day experience for fans of all ages while proudly representing the city of Danbury.

Off the ice, the Hat Tricks are committed to fostering connections within the local community through outreach programs with schools, businesses and charities. By developing top-tier hockey talent and growing the sport in the region, the Hat Tricks aim to bring the community together and deliver entertainment that leaves a lasting impact.







