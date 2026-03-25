FPHL Welcomes Mid-South Pro Hockey

Published on March 25, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mid-South Pro Hockey News Release







A new team based in DeSoto County, Mississippi, is officially joining the fast-paced world of the Federal Prospects Hockey League with the announcement of a new professional hockey franchise. This exciting addition expands the FPHL roster and brings high-energy, hard-hitting professional hockey to North Mississippi and the Greater Memphis Area.

"This is more than just hockey," said team owner Andreas Johansson. "It's about energizing the community and building a team the entire region can rally behind. The FPHL is based on building relationships with fans, involving the entire community, and bringing affordable, fast-paced, fun entertainment for the entire family. We believe that all sports fans will be encouraged by our affordable ticket pricing and favorable schedule."

The FPHL continues to grow across the country and now joins a competitive roster of cities committed to developing talent and delivering an exciting brand of professional hockey to fans. The league, which is entering its 17th season, is known for its speed, grit and intimate fan experience that brings spectators right to the edge of the action.

"The league's financial model allows teams to be successful in markets where other leagues have not," Johansson said. "We're really excited to add the Mid-South, an area that has shown it wants professional hockey back, into the mix."

The future of Mid-South hockey starts here, including a fan-driven team naming contest. Explore branding, season tickets, and more at www.midsouthprohockey.com.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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